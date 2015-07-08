Below are the Union County arrests for 03-02-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sawyer, Alex Nicole
Arrest Date 03/02/2024
Court Case 202400533
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F), 4) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F), And 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Sawyer, Alex Nicole (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), 4) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), and 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2024 14:09.
Arresting Officer Nance, K L

Name Miller, Ricky Jerome
Arrest Date 03/02/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 3) Poss/Sell/Buy Alt Gun Serial Number (F), And 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
Description Miller, Ricky Jerome (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 3) Poss/sell/buy Alt Gun Serial Number (F), and 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 500-BLK Weddington Rd/lake Forest Dr, Weddington, NC, on 3/2/2024 14:57.
Arresting Officer Gordon, T C

Name Gann, Troy Scott
Arrest Date 03/02/2024
Court Case 202401725
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) False Imprisonment ( ),
Description Gann, Troy Scott (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) False Imprisonment ( ), at 1000-BLK Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/2/2024 17:33.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name Thompson, Jesse Dearmon C
Arrest Date 03/02/2024
Court Case 202401445
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Thompson, Jesse Dearmon C (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2024 19:08.
Arresting Officer Sholar, B

Name Sousa, Willian Zampieri
Arrest Date 03/02/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Open Container (M), And 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Sousa, Willian Zampieri (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Open Container (M), and 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 5100-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/2/2024 19:29.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Gomez, Rene Oscar
Arrest Date 03/02/2024
Court Case 202401728
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Gomez, Rene Oscar (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/2/2024 19:58.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L