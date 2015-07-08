Below are the Union County arrests for 03-02-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sawyer, Alex Nicole
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2024
|Court Case
|202400533
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F), 4) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F), And 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Sawyer, Alex Nicole (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), 4) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), and 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2024 14:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L
|Name
|Miller, Ricky Jerome
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 3) Poss/Sell/Buy Alt Gun Serial Number (F), And 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
|Description
|Miller, Ricky Jerome (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 3) Poss/sell/buy Alt Gun Serial Number (F), and 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 500-BLK Weddington Rd/lake Forest Dr, Weddington, NC, on 3/2/2024 14:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Gordon, T C
|Name
|Gann, Troy Scott
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2024
|Court Case
|202401725
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) False Imprisonment ( ),
|Description
|Gann, Troy Scott (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) False Imprisonment ( ), at 1000-BLK Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/2/2024 17:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Thompson, Jesse Dearmon C
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2024
|Court Case
|202401445
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Jesse Dearmon C (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2024 19:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Sholar, B
|Name
|Sousa, Willian Zampieri
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Open Container (M), And 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Sousa, Willian Zampieri (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Open Container (M), and 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 5100-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/2/2024 19:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Gomez, Rene Oscar
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2024
|Court Case
|202401728
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Gomez, Rene Oscar (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/2/2024 19:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L