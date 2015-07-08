Description

Miller, Ricky Jerome (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 3) Poss/sell/buy Alt Gun Serial Number (F), and 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 500-BLK Weddington Rd/lake Forest Dr, Weddington, NC, on 3/2/2024 14:57.