Below are the Union County arrests for 03-03-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mccrorey, Johnathan Antonio
Arrest Date 03/03/2024
Court Case 202401470
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Mccrorey, Johnathan Antonio (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2024 14:12.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Sturdivant, Brooke Danielle
Arrest Date 03/03/2024
Court Case 202401750
Charge Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
Description Sturdivant, Brooke Danielle (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 500-BLK Stephen Foster Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/3/2024 22:03.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Metoyer, Kevin Deon
Arrest Date 03/03/2024
Court Case 202401738
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Metoyer, Kevin Deon (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 400-BLK Alpha St, Laurenburg, NC, on 3/3/2024 14:15.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Bingham, Glenn Stearns
Arrest Date 03/03/2024
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Bingham, Glenn Stearns (W /M/68) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2300-BLK Ivy Run Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 3/3/2024 14:52.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J

Name Garrett, Johnathan Dale
Arrest Date 03/03/2024
Court Case 202401473
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Garrett, Johnathan Dale (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3000-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2024 15:33.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Rodriguez, Yadimir Hernandez
Arrest Date 03/03/2024
Court Case 202401733
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) No Liability Insurance (M), 4) Speeding (M), 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 6) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), And 7) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Rodriguez, Yadimir Hernandez (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) No Liability Insurance (M), 4) Speeding (M), 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 6) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), and 7) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 5700-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/3/2024 00:40.
Arresting Officer Lindquist, H M