Below are the Union County arrests for 03-03-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mccrorey, Johnathan Antonio
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2024
|Court Case
|202401470
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mccrorey, Johnathan Antonio (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2024 14:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Sturdivant, Brooke Danielle
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2024
|Court Case
|202401750
|Charge
|Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
|Description
|Sturdivant, Brooke Danielle (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 500-BLK Stephen Foster Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/3/2024 22:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Metoyer, Kevin Deon
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2024
|Court Case
|202401738
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Metoyer, Kevin Deon (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 400-BLK Alpha St, Laurenburg, NC, on 3/3/2024 14:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Bingham, Glenn Stearns
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Bingham, Glenn Stearns (W /M/68) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2300-BLK Ivy Run Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 3/3/2024 14:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|Garrett, Johnathan Dale
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2024
|Court Case
|202401473
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Garrett, Johnathan Dale (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3000-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2024 15:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Rodriguez, Yadimir Hernandez
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2024
|Court Case
|202401733
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) No Liability Insurance (M), 4) Speeding (M), 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 6) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), And 7) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Rodriguez, Yadimir Hernandez (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) No Liability Insurance (M), 4) Speeding (M), 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 6) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), and 7) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 5700-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/3/2024 00:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Lindquist, H M