Description

Rodriguez, Yadimir Hernandez (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) No Liability Insurance (M), 4) Speeding (M), 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 6) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), and 7) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 5700-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/3/2024 00:40.