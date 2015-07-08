Below are the Union County arrests for 03-04-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sneed, Richard Timothy
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2024
|Court Case
|202401753
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Sneed, Richard Timothy (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 300-BLK W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/4/2024 00:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Wright, Rakita Ashley
|Arrest Date
|03-04-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wright, Rakita Ashley (B /F/27) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/4/2024 10:00:49 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Shundo, C J
|Name
|Green, Albert Leroy
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ(Dwi), M (M),
|Description
|Green, Albert Leroy (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Writ(dwi), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2024 06:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Pressley, Ashley Nicole
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Pressley, Ashley Nicole (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2024 08:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Joyner, Jennifer Anne
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Misd Larceny/ Comm Threats) (M),
|Description
|Joyner, Jennifer Anne (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (misd Larceny/ Comm Threats) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2024 11:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Carswell, K A
|Name
|Mcmanus, Eric Quintin
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Death By Vehicle (F) (F), 2) Ccw (F), And 3) Conc Gun After/Whl Cons Alcohol (M),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Eric Quintin (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Death By Vehicle (f) (F), 2) Ccw (F), and 3) Conc Gun After/whl Cons Alcohol (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2024 13:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W