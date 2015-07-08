Below are the Union County arrests for 03-04-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sneed, Richard Timothy
Arrest Date 03/04/2024
Court Case 202401753
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Sneed, Richard Timothy (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 300-BLK W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/4/2024 00:40.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Wright, Rakita Ashley
Arrest Date 03-04-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Wright, Rakita Ashley (B /F/27) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/4/2024 10:00:49 AM.
Arresting Officer Shundo, C J

Name Green, Albert Leroy
Arrest Date 03/04/2024
Court Case
Charge Writ(Dwi), M (M),
Description Green, Albert Leroy (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Writ(dwi), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2024 06:59.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E

Name Pressley, Ashley Nicole
Arrest Date 03/04/2024
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Pressley, Ashley Nicole (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2024 08:58.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E

Name Joyner, Jennifer Anne
Arrest Date 03/04/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Misd Larceny/ Comm Threats) (M),
Description Joyner, Jennifer Anne (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (misd Larceny/ Comm Threats) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2024 11:08.
Arresting Officer Carswell, K A

Name Mcmanus, Eric Quintin
Arrest Date 03/04/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Death By Vehicle (F) (F), 2) Ccw (F), And 3) Conc Gun After/Whl Cons Alcohol (M),
Description Mcmanus, Eric Quintin (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Death By Vehicle (f) (F), 2) Ccw (F), and 3) Conc Gun After/whl Cons Alcohol (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2024 13:00.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W