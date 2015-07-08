Below are the Union County arrests for 03-05-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Russell, Terry Marie
Arrest Date 03/05/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause ) (M),
Description Russell, Terry Marie (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause ) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2024 10:23.
Arresting Officer Gallis, S B

Name Murphy, Rachel Lee
Arrest Date 03/05/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Murphy, Rachel Lee (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 2700-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy/carroll St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2024 18:45.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Chavez, Jesus Jr
Arrest Date 03/05/2024
Court Case
Charge Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
Description Chavez, Jesus Jr (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 1300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/5/2024 10:39.
Arresting Officer Johnson, B G

Name Ingram, Bryan Delane
Arrest Date 03/05/2024
Court Case 202401529
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Ingram, Bryan Delane (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2024 19:51.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Riggins, Albert Dale
Arrest Date 03/05/2024
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Riggins, Albert Dale (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2024 10:45.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Drake, Timmy Junior
Arrest Date 03/05/2024
Court Case 202401532
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Drake, Timmy Junior (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 100-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2024 21:49.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A