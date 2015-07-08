Below are the Union County arrests for 03-05-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Russell, Terry Marie
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause ) (M),
|Description
|Russell, Terry Marie (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause ) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2024 10:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallis, S B
|Name
|Murphy, Rachel Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Murphy, Rachel Lee (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 2700-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy/carroll St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2024 18:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Chavez, Jesus Jr
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
|Description
|Chavez, Jesus Jr (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 1300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/5/2024 10:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Johnson, B G
|Name
|Ingram, Bryan Delane
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2024
|Court Case
|202401529
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Ingram, Bryan Delane (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2024 19:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Riggins, Albert Dale
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Riggins, Albert Dale (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2024 10:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Drake, Timmy Junior
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2024
|Court Case
|202401532
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Drake, Timmy Junior (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 100-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2024 21:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A