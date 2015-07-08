Below are the Union County arrests for 03-06-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jackson, Latasha Ranae
|Arrest Date
|03/06/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), And 3) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Latasha Ranae (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), and 3) Injury To Real Property (M), at 200-BLK Springhill Dr, Stallings, NC, on 3/6/2024 13:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Jenkins, C N
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|03-06-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 03:41, 3/6/2024 and 03:42, 3/6/2024. Reported: 03:42, 3/6/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Watkins, Iris Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/06/2024
|Court Case
|202401483
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Watkins, Iris Lee (B /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 400-BLK E Green St/charles St, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2024 13:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L
|Name
|Pressley, David Timothy
|Arrest Date
|03/06/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Child Support), M (M),
|Description
|Pressley, David Timothy (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(child Support), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2024 13:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Hamilton, Dandre Caprice
|Arrest Date
|03/06/2024
|Court Case
|202304094
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 4) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 5) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), And 6) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Hamilton, Dandre Caprice (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 4) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 5) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), and 6) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2024 14:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Lewis, Davante Timarchre
|Arrest Date
|03/06/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Lewis, Davante Timarchre (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 7806 Waterford Ridge, Charlotte, NC, on 3/6/2024 15:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B