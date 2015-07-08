Below are the Union County arrests for 03-07-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Foster, Darrion James
Arrest Date 03/07/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Improper Turns (M),
Description Foster, Darrion James (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Improper Turns (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/7/2024 02:26.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Threadgill, Jese Leigh
Arrest Date 03/07/2024
Court Case
Charge Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Threadgill, Jese Leigh (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3100-BLK Iredell Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 3/7/2024 17:25.
Arresting Officer Mcclendon, B R

Name Davis, Diquan Moneto
Arrest Date 03/07/2024
Court Case 202400061
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Davis, Diquan Moneto (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3800-BLK W Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 3/7/2024 05:48.
Arresting Officer Henry, J

Name Burnett, James David
Arrest Date 03/07/2024
Court Case 202401586
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Burnett, James David (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at Monroe Express Way/monroe Ansonville Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/7/2024 18:40.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Bush, Rodney Breon
Arrest Date 03/07/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 8) Flee/Elude Arrest (M),
Description Bush, Rodney Breon (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 8) Flee/elude Arrest (M), at 1000-BLK Watermark, Columbia, SC, on 3/7/2024 10:00.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Bachert, Danny Aaron
Arrest Date 03/07/2024
Court Case 202400223
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Bachert, Danny Aaron (W /M/66) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4500-BLK Potter Rd, Stallings, on 3/7/2024 19:06.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V