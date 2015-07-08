Below are the Union County arrests for 03-07-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Foster, Darrion James
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Improper Turns (M),
|Description
|Foster, Darrion James (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Improper Turns (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/7/2024 02:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Threadgill, Jese Leigh
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Threadgill, Jese Leigh (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3100-BLK Iredell Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 3/7/2024 17:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclendon, B R
|Name
|Davis, Diquan Moneto
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2024
|Court Case
|202400061
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Davis, Diquan Moneto (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3800-BLK W Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 3/7/2024 05:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Henry, J
|Name
|Burnett, James David
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2024
|Court Case
|202401586
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Burnett, James David (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at Monroe Express Way/monroe Ansonville Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/7/2024 18:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Bush, Rodney Breon
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 8) Flee/Elude Arrest (M),
|Description
|Bush, Rodney Breon (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 8) Flee/elude Arrest (M), at 1000-BLK Watermark, Columbia, SC, on 3/7/2024 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Bachert, Danny Aaron
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2024
|Court Case
|202400223
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Bachert, Danny Aaron (W /M/66) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4500-BLK Potter Rd, Stallings, on 3/7/2024 19:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V