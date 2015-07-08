Below are the Union County arrests for 03-08-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Melchor-arant, Michael Chance
|Arrest Date
|03/08/2024
|Court Case
|202401614
|Charge
|1) Simple Affray (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Melchor-arant, Michael Chance (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Affray (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 3/8/2024 20:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Lopez, S
|Name
|Hough, Wilbert Jr
|Arrest Date
|03/08/2024
|Court Case
|202401614
|Charge
|Simple Affray (M),
|Description
|Hough, Wilbert Jr (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Simple Affray (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 3/8/2024 21:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Velez, Javier Jonathan
|Arrest Date
|03-08-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Velez, Javier Jonathan (W /M/33) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Nc 16/brisbin Dr, Waxhaw, on 3/8/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Gaminocastrejon, Junior Noe
|Arrest Date
|03-08-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gaminocastrejon, Junior Noe (W /M/23) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 500-BLK N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 3/8/2024 and 01:00, 3/8/2024. Reported: 01:01, 3/8/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine
|Arrest Date
|03-08-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine (C), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 04:16, 3/8/2024. Reported: 04:16, 3/8/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, K J
|Name
|Mullis, Nicholas Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/08/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), 2) Reckless Drvg-Wanton Disregard (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) No Motorcycle Endorsement (M), 5) Mirror Violation (M), 6) Unsafe Passing Crest Or Curve (M), And 7) Fail To Stopsign/Flsh Red Lt (M),
|Description
|Mullis, Nicholas Lee (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), 2) Reckless Drvg-wanton Disregard (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) No Motorcycle Endorsement (M), 5) Mirror Violation (M), 6) Unsafe Passing Crest Or Curve (M), and 7) Fail To Stopsign/flsh Red Lt (M), at 2800-BLK White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/8/2024 00:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T