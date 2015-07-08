Below are the Union County arrests for 03-08-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Melchor-arant, Michael Chance
Arrest Date 03/08/2024
Court Case 202401614
Charge 1) Simple Affray (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Melchor-arant, Michael Chance (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Affray (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 3/8/2024 20:58.
Arresting Officer Lopez, S

Name Hough, Wilbert Jr
Arrest Date 03/08/2024
Court Case 202401614
Charge Simple Affray (M),
Description Hough, Wilbert Jr (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Simple Affray (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 3/8/2024 21:03.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Velez, Javier Jonathan
Arrest Date 03-08-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Velez, Javier Jonathan (W /M/33) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Nc 16/brisbin Dr, Waxhaw, on 3/8/2024.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Gaminocastrejon, Junior Noe
Arrest Date 03-08-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Gaminocastrejon, Junior Noe (W /M/23) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 500-BLK N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 3/8/2024 and 01:00, 3/8/2024. Reported: 01:01, 3/8/2024.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine
Arrest Date 03-08-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine (C), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 04:16, 3/8/2024. Reported: 04:16, 3/8/2024.
Arresting Officer Purser, K J

Name Mullis, Nicholas Lee
Arrest Date 03/08/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), 2) Reckless Drvg-Wanton Disregard (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) No Motorcycle Endorsement (M), 5) Mirror Violation (M), 6) Unsafe Passing Crest Or Curve (M), And 7) Fail To Stopsign/Flsh Red Lt (M),
Description Mullis, Nicholas Lee (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), 2) Reckless Drvg-wanton Disregard (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) No Motorcycle Endorsement (M), 5) Mirror Violation (M), 6) Unsafe Passing Crest Or Curve (M), and 7) Fail To Stopsign/flsh Red Lt (M), at 2800-BLK White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/8/2024 00:10.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T