Mullis, Nicholas Lee (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), 2) Reckless Drvg-wanton Disregard (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) No Motorcycle Endorsement (M), 5) Mirror Violation (M), 6) Unsafe Passing Crest Or Curve (M), and 7) Fail To Stopsign/flsh Red Lt (M), at 2800-BLK White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/8/2024 00:10.