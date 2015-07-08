Below are the Union County arrests for 03-09-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sturgeon, John Gilbert
Arrest Date 03/09/2024
Court Case
Charge Sexual Battery (M),
Description Sturgeon, John Gilbert (W /M/66) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Battery (M), at 500-BLK Woodbridge Ln, Fairview, NC, on 3/9/2024 17:41.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A

Name Rushing, Emmanuel Lewis
Arrest Date 03/09/2024
Court Case 202401458
Charge 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) And 2) Awdwitk No Injury (F),
Description Rushing, Emmanuel Lewis (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) and 2) Awdwitk No Injury (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2024 19:17.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Rios, Melendez Tomas
Arrest Date 03/09/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Rios, Melendez Tomas (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3600-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/9/2024 21:25.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name Jenkins, Reginald Lamont
Arrest Date 03/09/2024
Court Case 202401623
Charge Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
Description Jenkins, Reginald Lamont (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 1000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 3/9/2024 22:03.
Arresting Officer Lopez, S

Name Hinson, Kenneth Lee
Arrest Date 03/09/2024
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hinson, Kenneth Lee (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK Booker St, Wingate, NC, on 3/9/2024 22:43.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J