Below are the Union County arrests for 03-09-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sturgeon, John Gilbert
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Sexual Battery (M),
|Description
|Sturgeon, John Gilbert (W /M/66) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Battery (M), at 500-BLK Woodbridge Ln, Fairview, NC, on 3/9/2024 17:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Rushing, Emmanuel Lewis
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2024
|Court Case
|202401458
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) And 2) Awdwitk No Injury (F),
|Description
|Rushing, Emmanuel Lewis (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) and 2) Awdwitk No Injury (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2024 19:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Rios, Melendez Tomas
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Rios, Melendez Tomas (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3600-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/9/2024 21:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Rios-melendez, Tomas
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Rios-melendez, Tomas (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3600-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/9/2024 21:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Jenkins, Reginald Lamont
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2024
|Court Case
|202401623
|Charge
|Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
|Description
|Jenkins, Reginald Lamont (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 1000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 3/9/2024 22:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Lopez, S
|Name
|Hinson, Kenneth Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hinson, Kenneth Lee (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK Booker St, Wingate, NC, on 3/9/2024 22:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J