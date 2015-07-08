Below are the Union County arrests for 03-10-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Crystal
Arrest Date 03/10/2024
Court Case 202401624
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Smith, Crystal (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2024 03:08.
Arresting Officer Lopez, S

Name Ligon
date, Shanetta Chante`
Arrest Date 03/10/2024
Court Case 202401625
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Ligon
date, Shanetta Chante` (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2700-BLK Mason St, Monroe, SC, on 3/10/2024 03:21.
Arresting Officer Sweatt, M

Name Colon, Christopher Tino
Arrest Date 03/10/2024
Court Case 202401625
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Colon, Christopher Tino (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2700-BLK Mason St, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2024 03:25.
Arresting Officer Sweatt, M

Name Buendia-yepes, Adolfo Yullor
Arrest Date 03/10/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Buendia-yepes, Adolfo Yullor (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 100-BLK W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, SC, on 3/10/2024 03:31.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Perez, Evaristo Guillermo Perez
Arrest Date 03/10/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Perez, Evaristo Guillermo Perez (U /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 200-BLK Timbercrest Cir, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2024 03:37.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

