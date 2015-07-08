Below are the Union County arrests for 03-10-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Crystal
|Arrest Date
|03/10/2024
|Court Case
|202401624
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Smith, Crystal (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2024 03:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Lopez, S
|Name
|Ligon
Shanetta Chante`
|Arrest Date
|03/10/2024
|Court Case
|202401625
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Ligon
date, Shanetta Chante` (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2700-BLK Mason St, Monroe, SC, on 3/10/2024 03:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Sweatt, M
|Name
|Colon, Christopher Tino
|Arrest Date
|03/10/2024
|Court Case
|202401625
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Colon, Christopher Tino (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2700-BLK Mason St, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2024 03:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Sweatt, M
|Name
|Buendia-yepes, Adolfo Yullor
|Arrest Date
|03/10/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Buendia-yepes, Adolfo Yullor (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 100-BLK W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, SC, on 3/10/2024 03:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Perez, Evaristo Guillermo Perez
|Arrest Date
|03/10/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Perez, Evaristo Guillermo Perez (U /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 200-BLK Timbercrest Cir, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2024 03:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
