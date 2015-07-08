Below are the Union County arrests for 03-11-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bigley, Michael Breen
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Bigley, Michael Breen (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2024 14:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Davis, J T
|Name
|Chavis, Dakota Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2024
|Court Case
|202401977
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Chavis, Dakota Dwayne (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 13500-BLK E Independence Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 3/11/2024 14:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Ward, Leonte Antonio
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2024
|Court Case
|202401649
|Charge
|1) No Operators License (M), 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Ward, Leonte Antonio (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) No Operators License (M), 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1500-BLK Skyway Dr/pedro St, Monroe, SC, on 3/11/2024 14:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Mcrae, Bobbie Jo L
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2024
|Court Case
|202401659
|Charge
|Animal Nuisance (M),
|Description
|Mcrae, Bobbie Jo L (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Animal Nuisance (M), at 700-BLK W Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2024 17:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Helms, Anthony Payne
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Helms, Anthony Payne (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8000-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/hermitage Place Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/11/2024 18:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Mujica, Matthew Miguel
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2024
|Court Case
|202401661
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Mujica, Matthew Miguel (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 800-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2024 18:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Sholar, B