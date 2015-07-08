Below are the Union County arrests for 03-11-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bigley, Michael Breen
Arrest Date 03/11/2024
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Bigley, Michael Breen (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2024 14:28.
Arresting Officer Davis, J T

Name Chavis, Dakota Dwayne
Arrest Date 03/11/2024
Court Case 202401977
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Chavis, Dakota Dwayne (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 13500-BLK E Independence Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 3/11/2024 14:40.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Ward, Leonte Antonio
Arrest Date 03/11/2024
Court Case 202401649
Charge 1) No Operators License (M), 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Ward, Leonte Antonio (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) No Operators License (M), 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1500-BLK Skyway Dr/pedro St, Monroe, SC, on 3/11/2024 14:50.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Mcrae, Bobbie Jo L
Arrest Date 03/11/2024
Court Case 202401659
Charge Animal Nuisance (M),
Description Mcrae, Bobbie Jo L (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Animal Nuisance (M), at 700-BLK W Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2024 17:10.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Helms, Anthony Payne
Arrest Date 03/11/2024
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Helms, Anthony Payne (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8000-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/hermitage Place Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/11/2024 18:04.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name Mujica, Matthew Miguel
Arrest Date 03/11/2024
Court Case 202401661
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
Description Mujica, Matthew Miguel (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 800-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2024 18:20.
Arresting Officer Sholar, B