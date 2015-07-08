Below are the Union County arrests for 03-12-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Huntley, Isaiah Leonard
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2024
|Court Case
|202401998
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Isaiah Leonard (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2024 03:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Funderburk, Nykerian Shadon
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Funderburk, Nykerian Shadon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2024 21:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Stephens, Jeremy Paul
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault With Deadly Weapon (M),
|Description
|Stephens, Jeremy Paul (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault With Deadly Weapon (M), at 1600-BLK Stack Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2024 09:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Brown, Kevin
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2024
|Court Case
|202401681
|Charge
|1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Violation Of Court Order (M), And 4) Violation Of Court Order (M),
|Description
|Brown, Kevin (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Violation Of Court Order (M), and 4) Violation Of Court Order (M), at 1300-BLK Stafford St, Monroe, SC, on 3/12/2024 21:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Simpson, Christopher Wayne
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Christopher Wayne (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2024 10:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Rudar, C B
|Name
|Funderburk, Nykerian Shadon
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2024
|Court Case
|202402032
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Funderburk, Nykerian Shadon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2024 23:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A