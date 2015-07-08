Description

Brown, Kevin (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Violation Of Court Order (M), and 4) Violation Of Court Order (M), at 1300-BLK Stafford St, Monroe, SC, on 3/12/2024 21:58.