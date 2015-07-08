Below are the Union County arrests for 03-12-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Huntley, Isaiah Leonard
Arrest Date 03/12/2024
Court Case 202401998
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Huntley, Isaiah Leonard (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2024 03:31.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Funderburk, Nykerian Shadon
Arrest Date 03/12/2024
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Funderburk, Nykerian Shadon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2024 21:39.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Stephens, Jeremy Paul
Arrest Date 03/12/2024
Court Case
Charge Assault With Deadly Weapon (M),
Description Stephens, Jeremy Paul (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault With Deadly Weapon (M), at 1600-BLK Stack Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2024 09:36.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T

Name Brown, Kevin
Arrest Date 03/12/2024
Court Case 202401681
Charge 1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Violation Of Court Order (M), And 4) Violation Of Court Order (M),
Description Brown, Kevin (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Violation Of Court Order (M), and 4) Violation Of Court Order (M), at 1300-BLK Stafford St, Monroe, SC, on 3/12/2024 21:58.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Simpson, Christopher Wayne
Arrest Date 03/12/2024
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation, M (M),
Description Simpson, Christopher Wayne (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2024 10:45.
Arresting Officer Rudar, C B

Name Funderburk, Nykerian Shadon
Arrest Date 03/12/2024
Court Case 202402032
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Funderburk, Nykerian Shadon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2024 23:38.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A