Below are the Union County arrests for 03-13-2024.
|Name
|Nivens, Darryl Tyonta
|Arrest Date
|03/13/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Nivens, Darryl Tyonta (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2024 11:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
|Arrest Date
|03-13-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at [Address], between 13:40, 3/12/2024 and 07:30, 3/13/2024. Reported: 07:52, 3/13/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Donnelly, C
|Name
|Patterson, Derice Jeremiah
|Arrest Date
|03/13/2024
|Court Case
|202309591
|Charge
|Burning Or Otherwise Destroying Crops In The Field (F),
|Description
|Patterson, Derice Jeremiah (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Burning Or Otherwise Destroying Crops In The Field (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2024 11:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Hart, Wyatt Andrew
|Arrest Date
|03/13/2024
|Court Case
|202309591
|Charge
|Burning Destroying Crops (F),
|Description
|Hart, Wyatt Andrew (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Burning Destroying Crops (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 3/13/2024 13:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Hernandez-leana, Johnny
|Arrest Date
|03/13/2024
|Court Case
|202308640
|Charge
|1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Attempted Murder (F), And 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Hernandez-leana, Johnny (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Attempted Murder (F), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 2500-BLK Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2024 13:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Farrell, Dylan Michael
|Arrest Date
|03/13/2024
|Court Case
|202309591
|Charge
|Destroying Crops In Field (F),
|Description
|Farrell, Dylan Michael (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Destroying Crops In Field (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 3/13/2024 13:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B