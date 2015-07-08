Below are the Union County arrests for 03-13-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Nivens, Darryl Tyonta
Arrest Date 03/13/2024
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Nivens, Darryl Tyonta (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2024 11:19.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
Arrest Date 03-13-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at [Address], between 13:40, 3/12/2024 and 07:30, 3/13/2024. Reported: 07:52, 3/13/2024.
Arresting Officer Donnelly, C

Name Patterson, Derice Jeremiah
Arrest Date 03/13/2024
Court Case 202309591
Charge Burning Or Otherwise Destroying Crops In The Field (F),
Description Patterson, Derice Jeremiah (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Burning Or Otherwise Destroying Crops In The Field (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2024 11:29.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Hart, Wyatt Andrew
Arrest Date 03/13/2024
Court Case 202309591
Charge Burning Destroying Crops (F),
Description Hart, Wyatt Andrew (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Burning Destroying Crops (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 3/13/2024 13:03.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Hernandez-leana, Johnny
Arrest Date 03/13/2024
Court Case 202308640
Charge 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Attempted Murder (F), And 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Hernandez-leana, Johnny (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Attempted Murder (F), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 2500-BLK Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2024 13:41.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Farrell, Dylan Michael
Arrest Date 03/13/2024
Court Case 202309591
Charge Destroying Crops In Field (F),
Description Farrell, Dylan Michael (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Destroying Crops In Field (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 3/13/2024 13:42.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B