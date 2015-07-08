Below are the Union County arrests for 03-14-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Coulter, Keo Rashard
Arrest Date 03/14/2024
Court Case 202401725
Charge Possess Marijuana Fel (F),
Description Coulter, Keo Rashard (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Fel (F), at 1800-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/temple St, Monroe, NC, on 3/14/2024 17:43.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Vandiford, Roger Bryant
Arrest Date 03/14/2024
Court Case 202400223
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Vandiford, Roger Bryant (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/14/2024 18:51.
Arresting Officer Mccray, J

Name Spann, Kyae D`nasia
Arrest Date 03/14/2024
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Spann, Kyae D`nasia (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1700-BLK Renwick Dr Apt 201, Fayetteville, NC, on 3/14/2024 18:53.
Arresting Officer Hrbolich, N C

Name Spann, Kyae D`nasia
Arrest Date 03/14/2024
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Spann, Kyae D`nasia (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1700-BLK Renwick Dr Apt 201, Fayetteville, NC, on 3/14/2024 19:04.
Arresting Officer Hrbolich, N C

Name Wolfe, Tonya Bass
Arrest Date 03/14/2024
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Wolfe, Tonya Bass (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), [Missing Address], on 3/14/2024 20:30.
Arresting Officer Hill, B A

Name Godoy, William Alexander
Arrest Date 03/14/2024
Court Case
Charge Dwi Treatment Court-Sanction For Dwlr, M (M),
Description Godoy, William Alexander (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Dwi Treatment Court-sanction For Dwlr, M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/14/2024 16:18.
Arresting Officer Mcgriff, M D