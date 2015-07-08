Below are the Union County arrests for 03-14-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Coulter, Keo Rashard
|Arrest Date
|03/14/2024
|Court Case
|202401725
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Fel (F),
|Description
|Coulter, Keo Rashard (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Fel (F), at 1800-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/temple St, Monroe, NC, on 3/14/2024 17:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Vandiford, Roger Bryant
|Arrest Date
|03/14/2024
|Court Case
|202400223
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Vandiford, Roger Bryant (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/14/2024 18:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Mccray, J
|Name
|Spann, Kyae D`nasia
|Arrest Date
|03/14/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Spann, Kyae D`nasia (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1700-BLK Renwick Dr Apt 201, Fayetteville, NC, on 3/14/2024 18:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Hrbolich, N C
|Name
|Spann, Kyae D`nasia
|Arrest Date
|03/14/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Spann, Kyae D`nasia (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1700-BLK Renwick Dr Apt 201, Fayetteville, NC, on 3/14/2024 19:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Hrbolich, N C
|Name
|Wolfe, Tonya Bass
|Arrest Date
|03/14/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Wolfe, Tonya Bass (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), [Missing Address], on 3/14/2024 20:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, B A
|Name
|Godoy, William Alexander
|Arrest Date
|03/14/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwi Treatment Court-Sanction For Dwlr, M (M),
|Description
|Godoy, William Alexander (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Dwi Treatment Court-sanction For Dwlr, M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/14/2024 16:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcgriff, M D