Below are the Union County arrests for 03-15-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Brown, Kody Obryan
Arrest Date 03/15/2024
Court Case 202402118
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Brown, Kody Obryan (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 3700-BLK W Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 3/15/2024 14:46.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Wilson, Deyonta Romel
Arrest Date 03/15/2024
Court Case
Charge Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
Description Wilson, Deyonta Romel (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2024 15:00.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R

Name Clyburn, Kanisja
Arrest Date 03/15/2024
Court Case 202401746
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Clyburn, Kanisja (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 300-BLK Fairley Av/miller St, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2024 15:55.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Brinkley, Michele Louise
Arrest Date 03/15/2024
Court Case
Charge Stalking (M),
Description Brinkley, Michele Louise (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (M), at 5200-BLK Gilboa Rd, Marshville, NC, on 3/15/2024 15:58.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Standokes, Daviana Alexis
Arrest Date 03/15/2024
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (F),
Description Standokes, Daviana Alexis (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, GA, on 3/15/2024 16:45.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Mejia Aguilar, Evin Ariel
Arrest Date 03/15/2024
Court Case 202402100
Charge Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
Description Mejia Aguilar, Evin Ariel (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at 4000-BLK Weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2024 00:01.
Arresting Officer Haywood, C R