Below are the Union County arrests for 03-15-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brown, Kody Obryan
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2024
|Court Case
|202402118
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Brown, Kody Obryan (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 3700-BLK W Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 3/15/2024 14:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Wilson, Deyonta Romel
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
|Description
|Wilson, Deyonta Romel (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2024 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|Clyburn, Kanisja
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2024
|Court Case
|202401746
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Kanisja (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 300-BLK Fairley Av/miller St, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2024 15:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Brinkley, Michele Louise
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Stalking (M),
|Description
|Brinkley, Michele Louise (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (M), at 5200-BLK Gilboa Rd, Marshville, NC, on 3/15/2024 15:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Standokes, Daviana Alexis
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment (F),
|Description
|Standokes, Daviana Alexis (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, GA, on 3/15/2024 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Mejia Aguilar, Evin Ariel
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2024
|Court Case
|202402100
|Charge
|Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
|Description
|Mejia Aguilar, Evin Ariel (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at 4000-BLK Weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2024 00:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R