Description

Munson, Bobby Lee (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Strangulation (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Assault Another Person In The Presence Of A Minor (M), and 4) Simple Assault (M), at 3400-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/16/2024 20:30.