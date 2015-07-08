Below are the Union County arrests for 03-16-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Stanback, Darious Dashawn
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Stanback, Darious Dashawn (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) No Liability Insurance (M), at 3700-BLK Brookstone Trl, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/16/2024 16:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclendon, B R
|Name
|Crowder, Keionta Shanija
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Keionta Shanija (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 13800-BLK Providence Rd, Weddington, NC, on 3/16/2024 16:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Collins, Melissa Anne
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Collins, Melissa Anne (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 800-BLK Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2024 19:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Sturdivant, Vernell David
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2024
|Court Case
|202401773
|Charge
|1) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Sturdivant, Vernell David (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 700-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2024 20:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Munson, Bobby Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2024
|Court Case
|202402139
|Charge
|1) Assault By Strangulation (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Assault Another Person In The Presence Of A Minor (M), And 4) Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Munson, Bobby Lee (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Strangulation (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Assault Another Person In The Presence Of A Minor (M), and 4) Simple Assault (M), at 3400-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/16/2024 20:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M
|Name
|Itehua Itehua, Nabor
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2024
|Court Case
|202402140
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) Liquor-Give Mtbv / U-Wn <21 (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) No Liability Insurance (M), And 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Itehua Itehua, Nabor (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Liquor-give Mtbv / U-wn <21 (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) No Liability Insurance (M), and 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 100-BLK W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, SC, on 3/16/2024 21:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Lindquist, H M