Below are the Union County arrests for 03-17-2024.

Name Winfield, Dashoun Patrick J
Arrest Date 03/17/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Winfield, Dashoun Patrick J (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 400-BLK S Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2024 01:02.
Arresting Officer Hodgson, T C

Name Bullock, Armonta
Arrest Date 03/17/2024
Court Case
Charge Possess Weapon On School Property (M),
Description Bullock, Armonta (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Weapon On School Property (M), at 3000-BLK E Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 3/17/2024 16:46.
Arresting Officer Tallent, E

Name Lamb, Marc Howard
Arrest Date 03/17/2024
Court Case 202401778
Charge Rape-1St Degree, F (F),
Description Lamb, Marc Howard (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Rape-1st Degree, F (F), at 1200-BLK Cherry St, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2024 01:14.
Arresting Officer Sholar, B

Name Kleber, Erik Alan
Arrest Date 03/17/2024
Court Case 202401785
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Kleber, Erik Alan (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2024 17:16.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Perdomo, Eileen Stive
Arrest Date 03/17/2024
Court Case 202402145
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 4) Fail To Dim Headlights (M), 5) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), 6) Expired Inspection (M), And 7) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M),
Description Perdomo, Eileen Stive (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 4) Fail To Dim Headlights (M), 5) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), 6) Expired Inspection (M), and 7) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M), at 5900-BLK Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 3/17/2024 01:27.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Gomez-garcia, Froylan Jr
Arrest Date 03/17/2024
Court Case 202402158
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Gomez-garcia, Froylan Jr (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 6400-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/17/2024 18:09.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M