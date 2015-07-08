Below are the Union County arrests for 03-17-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Winfield, Dashoun Patrick J
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Winfield, Dashoun Patrick J (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 400-BLK S Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2024 01:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Hodgson, T C
|Name
|Bullock, Armonta
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Weapon On School Property (M),
|Description
|Bullock, Armonta (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Weapon On School Property (M), at 3000-BLK E Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 3/17/2024 16:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Tallent, E
|Name
|Lamb, Marc Howard
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2024
|Court Case
|202401778
|Charge
|Rape-1St Degree, F (F),
|Description
|Lamb, Marc Howard (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Rape-1st Degree, F (F), at 1200-BLK Cherry St, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2024 01:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Sholar, B
|Name
|Kleber, Erik Alan
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2024
|Court Case
|202401785
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Kleber, Erik Alan (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2024 17:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Perdomo, Eileen Stive
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2024
|Court Case
|202402145
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 4) Fail To Dim Headlights (M), 5) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), 6) Expired Inspection (M), And 7) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M),
|Description
|Perdomo, Eileen Stive (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 4) Fail To Dim Headlights (M), 5) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), 6) Expired Inspection (M), and 7) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M), at 5900-BLK Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 3/17/2024 01:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Gomez-garcia, Froylan Jr
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2024
|Court Case
|202402158
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Gomez-garcia, Froylan Jr (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 6400-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/17/2024 18:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M