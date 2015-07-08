Below are the Union County arrests for 03-18-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bost, Benjamin Seth
|Arrest Date
|03/18/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Bost, Benjamin Seth (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2024 08:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Strother, Byron Keith
|Arrest Date
|03-18-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Strother, Byron Keith ( /M/56) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Nc 16/gray Byrum Rd, Waxhaw, on 3/18/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Jasper, Allah Invincble Justice
|Arrest Date
|03/18/2024
|Court Case
|202401797
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Jasper, Allah Invincble Justice (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 200-BLK Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2024 09:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Driving While Impaired
|Arrest Date
|03-18-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Driving While Impaired (C), at 4000-BLK W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 01:03, 3/18/2024 and 01:04, 3/18/2024. Reported: 01:04, 3/18/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Cook, Garrett Edward
|Arrest Date
|03/18/2024
|Court Case
|202401997
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Cook, Garrett Edward (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 4600-BLK S Potter Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2024 11:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Collins, Willie Deese
|Arrest Date
|03-18-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Collins, Willie Deese (W /F/86) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 1900-BLK Russell Pope Rd, Wingate, NC, between 00:00, 3/12/2024 and 09:35, 3/18/2024. Reported: 09:35, 3/18/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T