Below are the Union County arrests for 03-18-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bost, Benjamin Seth
Arrest Date 03/18/2024
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Bost, Benjamin Seth (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2024 08:18.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Strother, Byron Keith
Arrest Date 03-18-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Strother, Byron Keith ( /M/56) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Nc 16/gray Byrum Rd, Waxhaw, on 3/18/2024.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name Jasper, Allah Invincble Justice
Arrest Date 03/18/2024
Court Case 202401797
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Jasper, Allah Invincble Justice (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 200-BLK Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2024 09:01.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Society VICTIM of Driving While Impaired
Arrest Date 03-18-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Driving While Impaired (C), at 4000-BLK W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 01:03, 3/18/2024 and 01:04, 3/18/2024. Reported: 01:04, 3/18/2024.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Cook, Garrett Edward
Arrest Date 03/18/2024
Court Case 202401997
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Cook, Garrett Edward (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 4600-BLK S Potter Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2024 11:39.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Collins, Willie Deese
Arrest Date 03-18-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Collins, Willie Deese (W /F/86) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 1900-BLK Russell Pope Rd, Wingate, NC, between 00:00, 3/12/2024 and 09:35, 3/18/2024. Reported: 09:35, 3/18/2024.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T