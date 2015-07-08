Below are the Union County arrests for 03-19-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Davis, Rajum Dion
Arrest Date 03/19/2024
Court Case
Charge Felony Probation Violation Out Of County (F),
Description Davis, Rajum Dion (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Felony Probation Violation Out Of County (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2024 11:36.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R

Name Guevara -alcantara, Ernesto
Arrest Date 03-19-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Guevara -alcantara, Ernesto (W /M/22) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at Rehobeth Rd/waxhaw-marvin Rd, Waxhaw, on 3/19/2024.
Arresting Officer Bonney, W M

Name Mcnair, Antuwn Michael
Arrest Date 03/19/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Hibitual Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Mcnair, Antuwn Michael (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hibitual Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 4300-BLK Mara Ln, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2024 12:30.
Arresting Officer Garcia, P H

Name Hernandez, Ricardo
Arrest Date 03-19-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Hernandez, Ricardo (I /M/22) Cited on Charge of Window Tinting Violation, at Stallinngs Commerce Dr/marrie Garris Ln, Stallings, on 3/19/2024.
Arresting Officer Johnson, B G

Name Ingram, Itoya Linda
Arrest Date 03/19/2024
Court Case
Charge Harassing Phone Call (M),
Description Ingram, Itoya Linda (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 100-BLK S Forest Hills School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 3/19/2024 13:00.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Na, Jael Xiao
Arrest Date 03-19-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Na, Jael Xiao (A /F/25) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-flashing Red Light, at Matthews Indian Trail Rd/marrie Garris L, Stallings, on 3/19/2024.
Arresting Officer Johnson, B G