Below are the Union County arrests for 03-20-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Moody, Tommasha Lakeyta
Arrest Date 03/20/2024
Court Case 202401856
Charge School Attendence Violation (M),
Description Moody, Tommasha Lakeyta (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 200-BLK Wilkes Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2024 10:11.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Gama, Andres
Arrest Date 03/20/2024
Court Case 202401846
Charge 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Awdw Other Weapon (M), And 3) Felony Serious Injury By Vehicle (F),
Description Gama, Andres (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Awdw Other Weapon (M), and 3) Felony Serious Injury By Vehicle (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2024 18:51.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Simpson, Donnie Robin
Arrest Date 03/20/2024
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Simpson, Donnie Robin (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at Anson Correctional, on 3/20/2024 01:00.
Arresting Officer Hill, B A

Name Orr, Joshua Lee
Arrest Date 03/20/2024
Court Case 202401862
Charge Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
Description Orr, Joshua Lee (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 1900-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2024 12:12.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Tejas, De La
Arrest Date 03/20/2024
Court Case 202402251
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Tejas, De La (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2000-BLK Pleasant Knoll Ln, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2024 20:42.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Bethel, Winston Martin
Arrest Date 03/20/2024
Court Case 202400269
Charge Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Bethel, Winston Martin (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), at 13600-BLK E Independence Blvd/chestnut Pkwy, Stallings, NC, on 3/20/2024 01:56.
Arresting Officer Lefor, J L