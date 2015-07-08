Below are the Union County arrests for 03-20-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Moody, Tommasha Lakeyta
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2024
|Court Case
|202401856
|Charge
|School Attendence Violation (M),
|Description
|Moody, Tommasha Lakeyta (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 200-BLK Wilkes Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2024 10:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Gama, Andres
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2024
|Court Case
|202401846
|Charge
|1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Awdw Other Weapon (M), And 3) Felony Serious Injury By Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Gama, Andres (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Awdw Other Weapon (M), and 3) Felony Serious Injury By Vehicle (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2024 18:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Simpson, Donnie Robin
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Simpson, Donnie Robin (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at Anson Correctional, on 3/20/2024 01:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, B A
|Name
|Orr, Joshua Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2024
|Court Case
|202401862
|Charge
|Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
|Description
|Orr, Joshua Lee (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 1900-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2024 12:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Tejas, De La
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2024
|Court Case
|202402251
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Tejas, De La (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2000-BLK Pleasant Knoll Ln, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2024 20:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Bethel, Winston Martin
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2024
|Court Case
|202400269
|Charge
|Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Bethel, Winston Martin (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), at 13600-BLK E Independence Blvd/chestnut Pkwy, Stallings, NC, on 3/20/2024 01:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Lefor, J L