Below are the Union County arrests for 03-22-2024.

Name King, Kenton Nolan
Arrest Date 03/22/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Misd Probation Violation (M) And 2) Misd Probation Violation (M),
Description King, Kenton Nolan (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Misd Probation Violation (M) and 2) Misd Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2024 10:45.
Arresting Officer Tucker, S E

Name Cookston, Zachary Taylor
Arrest Date 03/22/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Cookston, Zachary Taylor (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2024 11:14.
Arresting Officer Reed, T C

Name Edge, Sonora Letha
Arrest Date 03/22/2024
Court Case
Charge School Attendence Violation (M),
Description Edge, Sonora Letha (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 3900-BLK Planters Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/22/2024 13:34.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Garcia-morales, Jose
Arrest Date 03/22/2024
Court Case 202402321
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), 4) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 5) Dr/Allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), And 6) No Liability Insurance (M),
Description Garcia-morales, Jose (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), 4) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), 5) Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), and 6) No Liability Insurance (M), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/22/2024 15:41.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Hooks, James Allen
Arrest Date 03/22/2024
Court Case 20CRS649
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M), 2) Probation Violation (M), 3) Probation Violation (M), And 4) Probation Violation (M),
Description Hooks, James Allen (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M), 2) Probation Violation (M), 3) Probation Violation (M), and 4) Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2024 17:00.
Arresting Officer Childs, C C

Name King, David Lane
Arrest Date 03/22/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 3) (F) Probation Violation (X3) (F),
Description King, David Lane (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) (f) Probation Violation (x3) (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2024 11:55.
Arresting Officer Morelli, V P