Below are the Union County arrests for 03-22-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|King, Kenton Nolan
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Misd Probation Violation (M) And 2) Misd Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|King, Kenton Nolan (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Misd Probation Violation (M) and 2) Misd Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2024 10:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Tucker, S E
|Name
|Cookston, Zachary Taylor
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Cookston, Zachary Taylor (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2024 11:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Reed, T C
|Name
|Edge, Sonora Letha
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|School Attendence Violation (M),
|Description
|Edge, Sonora Letha (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 3900-BLK Planters Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/22/2024 13:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Garcia-morales, Jose
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2024
|Court Case
|202402321
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), 4) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 5) Dr/Allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), And 6) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Garcia-morales, Jose (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), 4) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), 5) Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), and 6) No Liability Insurance (M), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/22/2024 15:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Hooks, James Allen
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2024
|Court Case
|20CRS649
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (M), 2) Probation Violation (M), 3) Probation Violation (M), And 4) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Hooks, James Allen (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M), 2) Probation Violation (M), 3) Probation Violation (M), and 4) Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2024 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Childs, C C
|Name
|King, David Lane
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 3) (F) Probation Violation (X3) (F),
|Description
|King, David Lane (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) (f) Probation Violation (x3) (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2024 11:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Morelli, V P