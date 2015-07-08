Description

Garcia-morales, Jose (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), 4) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), 5) Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), and 6) No Liability Insurance (M), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/22/2024 15:41.