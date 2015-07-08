Below are the Union County arrests for 03-23-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Allen, Tayler Dorees
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Vi (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
|Description
|Allen, Tayler Dorees (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Vi (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at Concord Hwy/monroe Expressway, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2024 17:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Mann, Asia Nicole
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 4) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Mann, Asia Nicole (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 4) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at Concord Hwy/monroe Expressway, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2024 17:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Naundorff, Dustin Lyle
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2024
|Court Case
|202402350
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Naundorff, Dustin Lyle (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 5400-BLK Nicole Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/23/2024 19:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Joseph, Cedrin Antwan
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2024
|Court Case
|202402354
|Charge
|1) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) And 2) Consume Alcohol < 21 (M),
|Description
|Joseph, Cedrin Antwan (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) and 2) Consume Alcohol < 21 (M), at 6400-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/23/2024 21:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Foy, Theresa Alcala
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2024
|Court Case
|202402356
|Charge
|Domestic (M),
|Description
|Foy, Theresa Alcala (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Domestic (M), at 2000-BLK Hemby Commons Pkwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/23/2024 22:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, C G
|Name
|Gainey, Teresa
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Driving Too Slow, Impeding Traffic (M),
|Description
|Gainey, Teresa (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Driving Too Slow, Impeding Traffic (M), at 1800-BLK Snyders Store Rd/white Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/23/2024 22:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L