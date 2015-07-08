Below are the Union County arrests for 03-25-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Turner, Tonya Renee
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Turner, Tonya Renee (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 4700-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/25/2024 17:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Turner, Chrisotpher Ivan-michael
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Nic Denial, F (F),
|Description
|Turner, Chrisotpher Ivan-michael (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Nic Denial, F (F), at 1000-BLK Pleasant Run Dr/w Lawyers Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/25/2024 18:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Robillard, K A
|Name
|Price, Zachary Scott
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2024
|Court Case
|202401995
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Price, Zachary Scott (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1900-BLK Timber Lane Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2024 19:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L
|Name
|Starnes, Ashton Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2024
|Court Case
|202400259
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Starnes, Ashton Lee (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK Southcliff Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/25/2024 20:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Christenbury, Lesley Carol
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2024
|Court Case
|202401997
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Christenbury, Lesley Carol (W /F/63) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 3/25/2024 20:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Chavez, Maria Perez
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2024
|Court Case
|202401998
|Charge
|School Attendence Violation (M),
|Description
|Chavez, Maria Perez (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 100-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2024 21:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L