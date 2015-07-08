Below are the Union County arrests for 03-25-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Turner, Tonya Renee
Arrest Date 03/25/2024
Court Case
Charge Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Turner, Tonya Renee (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 4700-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/25/2024 17:53.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Turner, Chrisotpher Ivan-michael
Arrest Date 03/25/2024
Court Case
Charge Nic Denial, F (F),
Description Turner, Chrisotpher Ivan-michael (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Nic Denial, F (F), at 1000-BLK Pleasant Run Dr/w Lawyers Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/25/2024 18:31.
Arresting Officer Robillard, K A

Name Price, Zachary Scott
Arrest Date 03/25/2024
Court Case 202401995
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Price, Zachary Scott (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1900-BLK Timber Lane Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2024 19:04.
Arresting Officer Nance, K L

Name Starnes, Ashton Lee
Arrest Date 03/25/2024
Court Case 202400259
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Starnes, Ashton Lee (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK Southcliff Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/25/2024 20:15.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name Christenbury, Lesley Carol
Arrest Date 03/25/2024
Court Case 202401997
Charge 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Christenbury, Lesley Carol (W /F/63) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 3/25/2024 20:27.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Chavez, Maria Perez
Arrest Date 03/25/2024
Court Case 202401998
Charge School Attendence Violation (M),
Description Chavez, Maria Perez (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 100-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2024 21:06.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L