Below are the Union County arrests for 03-28-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Eason, Corey Austin
|Arrest Date
|03/28/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Eason, Corey Austin (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 12000-BLK Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 3/28/2024 18:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Berhalter, Alex Mitchell
|Arrest Date
|03/28/2024
|Court Case
|202402474
|Charge
|1) Possess Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Sched Ii (F), 3) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), And 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
|Description
|Berhalter, Alex Mitchell (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Sched Ii (F), 3) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), and 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 2000-BLK Enderbury Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/28/2024 18:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T R
|Name
|Miller, Derrionne Dubre
|Arrest Date
|03/28/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Miller, Derrionne Dubre (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/28/2024 00:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Geiger, Donald Eugene
|Arrest Date
|03/28/2024
|Court Case
|202402067
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Geiger, Donald Eugene (W /M/65) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Stafford St/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/28/2024 19:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Miller, Derrionne Dubre
|Arrest Date
|03/28/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault Phy Inj Detention Emp, F (F),
|Description
|Miller, Derrionne Dubre (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault Phy Inj Detention Emp, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/28/2024 01:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A
|Name
|Quintero, Juan Carlos
|Arrest Date
|03/28/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment (F),
|Description
|Quintero, Juan Carlos (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, DE, on 3/28/2024 19:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J