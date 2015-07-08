Below are the Union County arrests for 03-28-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Eason, Corey Austin
Arrest Date 03/28/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Eason, Corey Austin (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 12000-BLK Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 3/28/2024 18:49.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Berhalter, Alex Mitchell
Arrest Date 03/28/2024
Court Case 202402474
Charge 1) Possess Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Sched Ii (F), 3) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), And 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
Description Berhalter, Alex Mitchell (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Sched Ii (F), 3) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), and 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 2000-BLK Enderbury Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/28/2024 18:50.
Arresting Officer Mills, T R

Name Miller, Derrionne Dubre
Arrest Date 03/28/2024
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Miller, Derrionne Dubre (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/28/2024 00:00.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Geiger, Donald Eugene
Arrest Date 03/28/2024
Court Case 202402067
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Geiger, Donald Eugene (W /M/65) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Stafford St/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/28/2024 19:00.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Miller, Derrionne Dubre
Arrest Date 03/28/2024
Court Case
Charge Assault Phy Inj Detention Emp, F (F),
Description Miller, Derrionne Dubre (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault Phy Inj Detention Emp, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/28/2024 01:00.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A

Name Quintero, Juan Carlos
Arrest Date 03/28/2024
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (F),
Description Quintero, Juan Carlos (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, DE, on 3/28/2024 19:13.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J