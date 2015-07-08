Description

Saude, Andre Peres (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/29/2024 14:05.