Below are the Union County arrests for 03-29-2024.

Name Saude, Andre Peres
Arrest Date 03/29/2024
Court Case 202402529
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 3) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Saude, Andre Peres (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/29/2024 14:05.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Massey, Ashley Patrice
Arrest Date 03/29/2024
Court Case 202402073
Charge Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Massey, Ashley Patrice (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at E Sunset Dr/high School Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2024 14:51.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Perialas, Zachary Burdette
Arrest Date 03/29/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 2) Window Tinting Violation (M), And 3) Fail To Notify Dmv Addr Change (M),
Description Perialas, Zachary Burdette (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 2) Window Tinting Violation (M), and 3) Fail To Notify Dmv Addr Change (M), at 1000-BLK Technology Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/29/2024 15:12.
Arresting Officer Horne, J M

Name Vargas, Gerardo Contreras
Arrest Date 03/29/2024
Court Case 202402094
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Vargas, Gerardo Contreras (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2000-BLK Bass Creek Ct, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2024 19:10.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Peck, Kari Lynn
Arrest Date 03/29/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Yield To Left Turn (M),
Description Peck, Kari Lynn (W /F/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Yield To Left Turn (M), at 1400-BLK Wesley Chapel Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 3/29/2024 20:45.
Arresting Officer Davis, J T

Name Burkart, Alexander Thomas
Arrest Date 03/29/2024
Court Case 202402539
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Burkart, Alexander Thomas (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5500-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/29/2024 21:47.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L