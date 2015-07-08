Below are the Union County arrests for 03-29-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Saude, Andre Peres
|Arrest Date
|03/29/2024
|Court Case
|202402529
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 3) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Saude, Andre Peres (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/29/2024 14:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Massey, Ashley Patrice
|Arrest Date
|03/29/2024
|Court Case
|202402073
|Charge
|Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Massey, Ashley Patrice (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at E Sunset Dr/high School Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2024 14:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Perialas, Zachary Burdette
|Arrest Date
|03/29/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 2) Window Tinting Violation (M), And 3) Fail To Notify Dmv Addr Change (M),
|Description
|Perialas, Zachary Burdette (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 2) Window Tinting Violation (M), and 3) Fail To Notify Dmv Addr Change (M), at 1000-BLK Technology Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/29/2024 15:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, J M
|Name
|Vargas, Gerardo Contreras
|Arrest Date
|03/29/2024
|Court Case
|202402094
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Vargas, Gerardo Contreras (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2000-BLK Bass Creek Ct, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2024 19:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Peck, Kari Lynn
|Arrest Date
|03/29/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Yield To Left Turn (M),
|Description
|Peck, Kari Lynn (W /F/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Yield To Left Turn (M), at 1400-BLK Wesley Chapel Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 3/29/2024 20:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Davis, J T
|Name
|Burkart, Alexander Thomas
|Arrest Date
|03/29/2024
|Court Case
|202402539
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Burkart, Alexander Thomas (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5500-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/29/2024 21:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L