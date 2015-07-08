Below are the Union County arrests for 03-30-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Barrett, Sierra Kiondra
|Arrest Date
|03/30/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Barrett, Sierra Kiondra (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 100-BLK Somer St/e South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/30/2024 16:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Polson, Heath Patrick
|Arrest Date
|03/30/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Polson, Heath Patrick (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 6700-BLK Water Mill Ct, Charlotte, NC, on 3/30/2024 17:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclendon, B R
|Name
|Salmond, Derrick Montre
|Arrest Date
|03/30/2024
|Court Case
|202402111
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Salmond, Derrick Montre (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/30/2024 17:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Villa, Everardo Chavez
|Arrest Date
|03/30/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Felonious Restraint (F), 2) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 5) Awdw Minor Present (M), 6) Domestic Violence -Misd (M), 7) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 8) False Imprisonment (F),
|Description
|Villa, Everardo Chavez (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felonious Restraint (F), 2) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 5) Awdw Minor Present (M), 6) Domestic Violence -misd (M), 7) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 8) False Imprisonment (F), at 3900-BLK Mullis Newsome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/30/2024 19:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|Williams, Sean Tinella
|Arrest Date
|03/30/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order, M (M),
|Description
|Williams, Sean Tinella (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order, M (M), at 4600-BLK John Craig Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/30/2024 20:07.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R
|Name
|Garcia-martinez, Kelli Steci
|Arrest Date
|03/30/2024
|Court Case
|202402114
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Garcia-martinez, Kelli Steci (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 500-BLK Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/30/2024 20:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C