Below are the Union County arrests for 03-30-2024.

Name Barrett, Sierra Kiondra
Arrest Date 03/30/2024
Court Case
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Barrett, Sierra Kiondra (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 100-BLK Somer St/e South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/30/2024 16:10.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Polson, Heath Patrick
Arrest Date 03/30/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Polson, Heath Patrick (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 6700-BLK Water Mill Ct, Charlotte, NC, on 3/30/2024 17:04.
Arresting Officer Mcclendon, B R

Name Salmond, Derrick Montre
Arrest Date 03/30/2024
Court Case 202402111
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Salmond, Derrick Montre (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/30/2024 17:28.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Villa, Everardo Chavez
Arrest Date 03/30/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Felonious Restraint (F), 2) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 5) Awdw Minor Present (M), 6) Domestic Violence -Misd (M), 7) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 8) False Imprisonment (F),
Description Villa, Everardo Chavez (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felonious Restraint (F), 2) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 5) Awdw Minor Present (M), 6) Domestic Violence -misd (M), 7) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 8) False Imprisonment (F), at 3900-BLK Mullis Newsome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/30/2024 19:06.
Arresting Officer Beach, D T

Name Williams, Sean Tinella
Arrest Date 03/30/2024
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order, M (M),
Description Williams, Sean Tinella (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order, M (M), at 4600-BLK John Craig Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/30/2024 20:07.
Arresting Officer West, J R

Name Garcia-martinez, Kelli Steci
Arrest Date 03/30/2024
Court Case 202402114
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Garcia-martinez, Kelli Steci (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 500-BLK Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/30/2024 20:13.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C