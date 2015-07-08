Below are the Union County arrests for 03-31-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Shelton, Alexandria Joi
Arrest Date 03/31/2024
Court Case 202400310
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Shelton, Alexandria Joi (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/31/2024 03:06.
Arresting Officer Weeks, S C

Name Montoya Espinal, Elier Donaldo
Arrest Date 03/31/2024
Court Case 202402566
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) No Liability Insurance (M), And 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Montoya Espinal, Elier Donaldo (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) No Liability Insurance (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 400-BLK Miller St/fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2024 03:17.
Arresting Officer Lindquist, H M

Name Telesforo, Fuerte Sanchez
Arrest Date 03/31/2024
Court Case 202402567
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), And 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Telesforo, Fuerte Sanchez (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), and 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Us 74/kintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2024 04:13.
Arresting Officer Lindquist, H M

Name Padilla Hernandez, Edgar David
Arrest Date 03/31/2024
Court Case 202402568
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Driving Too Slow, Impeding Traffic (M),
Description Padilla Hernandez, Edgar David (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Driving Too Slow, Impeding Traffic (M), at 13600-BLK E Independence Blvd/union Beltway Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/31/2024 05:49.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Jackson, Alyiesha Renee
Arrest Date 03/31/2024
Court Case 202402126
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Jackson, Alyiesha Renee (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2024 06:55.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Shtundyuk, Roman Vladimirovich
Arrest Date 03/31/2024
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Shtundyuk, Roman Vladimirovich (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8000-BLK Sunset Hill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/31/2024 16:46.
Arresting Officer Maynard, J