Below are the Union County arrests for 03-31-2024.
|Name
|Shelton, Alexandria Joi
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2024
|Court Case
|202400310
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Shelton, Alexandria Joi (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/31/2024 03:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Weeks, S C
|Name
|Montoya Espinal, Elier Donaldo
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2024
|Court Case
|202402566
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) No Liability Insurance (M), And 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Montoya Espinal, Elier Donaldo (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) No Liability Insurance (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 400-BLK Miller St/fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2024 03:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Lindquist, H M
|Name
|Telesforo, Fuerte Sanchez
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2024
|Court Case
|202402567
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), And 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Telesforo, Fuerte Sanchez (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), and 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Us 74/kintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2024 04:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Lindquist, H M
|Name
|Padilla Hernandez, Edgar David
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2024
|Court Case
|202402568
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Driving Too Slow, Impeding Traffic (M),
|Description
|Padilla Hernandez, Edgar David (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Driving Too Slow, Impeding Traffic (M), at 13600-BLK E Independence Blvd/union Beltway Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/31/2024 05:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Jackson, Alyiesha Renee
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2024
|Court Case
|202402126
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Alyiesha Renee (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2024 06:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Shtundyuk, Roman Vladimirovich
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Shtundyuk, Roman Vladimirovich (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8000-BLK Sunset Hill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/31/2024 16:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Maynard, J