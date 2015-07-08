Below are the Union County arrests for 04-01-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Williams, Michael Chandler
Arrest Date 04/01/2024
Court Case 202402146
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Open Container (M),
Description Williams, Michael Chandler (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Open Container (M), at 2200-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2024 13:25.
Arresting Officer Lopez, S

Name Fajardo-guerrerro, Carlos
Arrest Date 04/01/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Fajardo-guerrerro, Carlos (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2024 14:24.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Herold, Brandon Nicholas
Arrest Date 04/01/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Herold, Brandon Nicholas (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2100-BLK Phala Ct, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2024 15:40.
Arresting Officer Case, T N

Name Miller, Derrionne Dubre
Arrest Date 04/01/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Parole Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Miller, Derrionne Dubre (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Parole Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2024 17:00.
Arresting Officer Flores, C J

Name Govan, Tenine Shameeka
Arrest Date 04/01/2024
Court Case 202402149
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Govan, Tenine Shameeka (B /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK Deese St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2024 17:01.
Arresting Officer Kessinger, H

Name Phillips, Nicole Melissa
Arrest Date 04/01/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Phillips, Nicole Melissa (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1800-BLK Rushing St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2024 17:58.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J