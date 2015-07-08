Below are the Union County arrests for 04-01-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Williams, Michael Chandler
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2024
|Court Case
|202402146
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Williams, Michael Chandler (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Open Container (M), at 2200-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2024 13:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Lopez, S
|Name
|Fajardo-guerrerro, Carlos
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Fajardo-guerrerro, Carlos (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2024 14:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Herold, Brandon Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Herold, Brandon Nicholas (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2100-BLK Phala Ct, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2024 15:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Case, T N
|Name
|Miller, Derrionne Dubre
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Parole Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Miller, Derrionne Dubre (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Parole Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2024 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Flores, C J
|Name
|Govan, Tenine Shameeka
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2024
|Court Case
|202402149
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Govan, Tenine Shameeka (B /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK Deese St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2024 17:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Kessinger, H
|Name
|Phillips, Nicole Melissa
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Phillips, Nicole Melissa (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1800-BLK Rushing St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2024 17:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J