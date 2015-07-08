Below are the Union County arrests for 04-02-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name King, Mary Elizabeth
Arrest Date 04-02-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description King, Mary Elizabeth (W /F/33) Cited on Charge of Aoc Code (4525) Not Found In Statute Table (202400320), at Guion Ln/stallings Rd, Stallings, on 4/2/2024.
Arresting Officer Johnson, B G

Name Lumpkin, James
Arrest Date 04/02/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Lumpkin, James (B /M/70) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 700-BLK Lakewood Dr, Stallings, NC, on 4/2/2024 09:30.
Arresting Officer Moore, B R

Name Hemingway, Natalia James
Arrest Date 04-02-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Hemingway, Natalia James (W /F/38) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 25 Mph, at Potter Rd/pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, on 4/2/2024.
Arresting Officer Pittman, R R

Name Stegall, Christopher Dylan
Arrest Date 04/02/2024
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Stegall, Christopher Dylan (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/2/2024 10:57.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Armada, Luis Mario
Arrest Date 04-02-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Armada, Luis Mario (W /M/43) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Nc 75/gold Rush Ct, Waxhaw, on 4/2/2024.
Arresting Officer Rogers, D

Name Durkin, Christopher Ryan
Arrest Date 04/02/2024
Court Case
Charge Possess Stolen Goods (F),
Description Durkin, Christopher Ryan (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 2800-BLK Old House Cir, Matthews, NC, on 4/2/2024 12:13.
Arresting Officer Wrenn, M G