Below are the Union County arrests for 04-02-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|King, Mary Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|04-02-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|King, Mary Elizabeth (W /F/33) Cited on Charge of Aoc Code (4525) Not Found In Statute Table (202400320), at Guion Ln/stallings Rd, Stallings, on 4/2/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Johnson, B G
|Name
|Lumpkin, James
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Lumpkin, James (B /M/70) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 700-BLK Lakewood Dr, Stallings, NC, on 4/2/2024 09:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, B R
|Name
|Hemingway, Natalia James
|Arrest Date
|04-02-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hemingway, Natalia James (W /F/38) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 25 Mph, at Potter Rd/pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, on 4/2/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Pittman, R R
|Name
|Stegall, Christopher Dylan
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Stegall, Christopher Dylan (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/2/2024 10:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Armada, Luis Mario
|Arrest Date
|04-02-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Armada, Luis Mario (W /M/43) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Nc 75/gold Rush Ct, Waxhaw, on 4/2/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, D
|Name
|Durkin, Christopher Ryan
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods (F),
|Description
|Durkin, Christopher Ryan (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 2800-BLK Old House Cir, Matthews, NC, on 4/2/2024 12:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Wrenn, M G