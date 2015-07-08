Below are the Union County arrests for 04-03-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Anderson, Edwin Kwame
Arrest Date 04/03/2024
Court Case 202402157
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Anderson, Edwin Kwame (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1100-BLK N M L King Jr Blvd/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2024 02:30.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Thomas, Gregory
Arrest Date 04/03/2024
Court Case 202402184
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Thomas, Gregory (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1100-BLK Helen St, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2024 04:44.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name Polk, Anthony Joseph
Arrest Date 04/03/2024
Court Case
Charge Writ, M (M),
Description Polk, Anthony Joseph (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2024 08:00.
Arresting Officer Mcgriff, M D

Name Culbreth, Quantavis
Arrest Date 04/03/2024
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Culbreth, Quantavis (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Momroe, SC, on 4/3/2024 09:04.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Mcclendon, Braxton Lawrence
Arrest Date 04/03/2024
Court Case
Charge Non-Support Of Children (M),
Description Mcclendon, Braxton Lawrence (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children (M), at 100-BLK Corban Ave Se, Concord, NC, on 4/3/2024 11:27.
Arresting Officer Horne, J M

Name Mcclendon, Braxton Lawrence
Arrest Date 04/03/2024
Court Case
Charge Failure To Comply, M (M),
Description Mcclendon, Braxton Lawrence (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Comply, M (M), at 100-BLK Corban Ave Se, Concord, NC, on 4/3/2024 12:45.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S