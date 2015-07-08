Below are the Union County arrests for 04-03-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Anderson, Edwin Kwame
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2024
|Court Case
|202402157
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Anderson, Edwin Kwame (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1100-BLK N M L King Jr Blvd/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2024 02:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Thomas, Gregory
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2024
|Court Case
|202402184
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Gregory (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1100-BLK Helen St, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2024 04:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Polk, Anthony Joseph
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ, M (M),
|Description
|Polk, Anthony Joseph (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2024 08:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcgriff, M D
|Name
|Culbreth, Quantavis
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Culbreth, Quantavis (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Momroe, SC, on 4/3/2024 09:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Mcclendon, Braxton Lawrence
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Non-Support Of Children (M),
|Description
|Mcclendon, Braxton Lawrence (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children (M), at 100-BLK Corban Ave Se, Concord, NC, on 4/3/2024 11:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, J M
|Name
|Mcclendon, Braxton Lawrence
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Failure To Comply, M (M),
|Description
|Mcclendon, Braxton Lawrence (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Comply, M (M), at 100-BLK Corban Ave Se, Concord, NC, on 4/3/2024 12:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S