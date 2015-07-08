Below are the Union County arrests for 04-04-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Robinson, Joshua Daniel
Arrest Date 04/04/2024
Court Case 202402215
Charge Non-Support Of Children, M (M),
Description Robinson, Joshua Daniel (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children, M (M), at 1100-BLK Fairley Avenue, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2024 15:47.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Gordon, Michael Brandon
Arrest Date 04/04/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Goods (F) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Gordon, Michael Brandon (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods (F) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2024 16:19.
Arresting Officer Horne, J M

Name Yates, Jeremy Scott
Arrest Date 04/04/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 3) Feloniuos Restraint (F), 4) Speed To Elude (F), And 5) Probation Violation (M),
Description Yates, Jeremy Scott (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 3) Feloniuos Restraint (F), 4) Speed To Elude (F), and 5) Probation Violation (M), at 2200-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2024 17:55.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Benson, Connita Polk
Arrest Date 04/04/2024
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Benson, Connita Polk (B /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 3600-BLK Hermitage Place Dr/waxhaw Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/4/2024 18:45.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name Griffin, Brian Lee
Arrest Date 04/04/2024
Court Case 202402221
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Griffin, Brian Lee (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2024 19:38.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Spencer, Ozzy Izaia
Arrest Date 04/04/2024
Court Case 202402663
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Spencer, Ozzy Izaia (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 800-BLK Landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/4/2024 19:45.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T