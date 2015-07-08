Below are the Union County arrests for 04-04-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Robinson, Joshua Daniel
|Arrest Date
|04/04/2024
|Court Case
|202402215
|Charge
|Non-Support Of Children, M (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Joshua Daniel (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children, M (M), at 1100-BLK Fairley Avenue, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2024 15:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Gordon, Michael Brandon
|Arrest Date
|04/04/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods (F) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Gordon, Michael Brandon (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods (F) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2024 16:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, J M
|Name
|Yates, Jeremy Scott
|Arrest Date
|04/04/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 3) Feloniuos Restraint (F), 4) Speed To Elude (F), And 5) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Yates, Jeremy Scott (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 3) Feloniuos Restraint (F), 4) Speed To Elude (F), and 5) Probation Violation (M), at 2200-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2024 17:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Benson, Connita Polk
|Arrest Date
|04/04/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Benson, Connita Polk (B /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 3600-BLK Hermitage Place Dr/waxhaw Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/4/2024 18:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Griffin, Brian Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/04/2024
|Court Case
|202402221
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Brian Lee (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2024 19:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Spencer, Ozzy Izaia
|Arrest Date
|04/04/2024
|Court Case
|202402663
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Spencer, Ozzy Izaia (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 800-BLK Landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/4/2024 19:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T