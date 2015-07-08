Description

Yates, Jeremy Scott (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 3) Feloniuos Restraint (F), 4) Speed To Elude (F), and 5) Probation Violation (M), at 2200-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2024 17:55.