Description

Byrd, David Oneil (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), 3) Break/enter Terrorize/injure (F), 4) Break/enter Motor Veh (F), 5) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 6) Harassing Phone Call (M), and 7) Misd Crime Of Dom Violance (M), at 500-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2024 11:35.