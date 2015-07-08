Below are the Union County arrests for 04-05-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Harris, Billy Ray
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Misdemeanor Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Harris, Billy Ray (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2024 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|04-05-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 09:28, 4/5/2024 and 09:29, 4/5/2024. Reported: 09:29, 4/5/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Mangum, T J
|Name
|Mcbride, Omonique Eqarious
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2024
|Court Case
|202400334
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), And 3) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Mcbride, Omonique Eqarious (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), and 3) Ccw (M), at 4500-BLK Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 4/5/2024 10:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Johnson, B G
|Name
|Byrd, David Oneil
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2024
|Court Case
|202402236
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), 3) Break/Enter Terrorize/Injure (F), 4) Break/Enter Motor Veh (F), 5) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 6) Harassing Phone Call (M), And 7) Misd Crime Of Dom Violance (M),
|Description
|Byrd, David Oneil (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), 3) Break/enter Terrorize/injure (F), 4) Break/enter Motor Veh (F), 5) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 6) Harassing Phone Call (M), and 7) Misd Crime Of Dom Violance (M), at 500-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2024 11:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Carter, James Arthur
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Carter, James Arthur (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2024 11:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Jimenez, Juan Serrano
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2024
|Court Case
|202401983
|Charge
|1) Statutory Sex Offense – 1St Deg (F), 2) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), And 3) Sexual Act Subst Parent/Custodian (F),
|Description
|Jimenez, Juan Serrano (A /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Sex Offense – 1st Deg (F), 2) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), and 3) Sexual Act Subst Parent/custodian (F), at 400-BLK W Crowell St, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2024 12:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P