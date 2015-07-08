Below are the Union County arrests for 04-06-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Okafor, Celestine Abla
Arrest Date 04/06/2024
Court Case 202402695
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Driving Too Slow, Impeding Traffic (M),
Description Okafor, Celestine Abla (B /F/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Driving Too Slow, Impeding Traffic (M), at 100-BLK W Hwy 74/helmsville Rd, NC, on 4/6/2024 03:13.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Maximo, Alessandra Ramirez
Arrest Date 04/06/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Maximo, Alessandra Ramirez (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 74/morgan Mill Rd, NC, on 4/6/2024 03:27.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Ghee, Taurean Anton
Arrest Date 04/06/2024
Court Case 202400299
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Ghee, Taurean Anton (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Nc16/cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/6/2024 04:12.
Arresting Officer Mccray, J

Name Mccullough, Jarrard Otis
Arrest Date 04/06/2024
Court Case 202402255
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Mccullough, Jarrard Otis (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2024 11:06.
Arresting Officer Kessinger, H

Name Waters, Montray Deon
Arrest Date 04/06/2024
Court Case 202402259
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Waters, Montray Deon (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2024 15:48.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Mcclendon, Justin Lamar
Arrest Date 04/06/2024
Court Case 202402261
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Mcclendon, Justin Lamar (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2024 16:50.
Arresting Officer Sweatt, M