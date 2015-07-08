Below are the Union County arrests for 04-06-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Okafor, Celestine Abla
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2024
|Court Case
|202402695
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Driving Too Slow, Impeding Traffic (M),
|Description
|Okafor, Celestine Abla (B /F/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Driving Too Slow, Impeding Traffic (M), at 100-BLK W Hwy 74/helmsville Rd, NC, on 4/6/2024 03:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Maximo, Alessandra Ramirez
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Maximo, Alessandra Ramirez (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 74/morgan Mill Rd, NC, on 4/6/2024 03:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Ghee, Taurean Anton
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2024
|Court Case
|202400299
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Ghee, Taurean Anton (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Nc16/cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/6/2024 04:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Mccray, J
|Name
|Mccullough, Jarrard Otis
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2024
|Court Case
|202402255
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Mccullough, Jarrard Otis (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2024 11:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Kessinger, H
|Name
|Waters, Montray Deon
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2024
|Court Case
|202402259
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Waters, Montray Deon (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2024 15:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Mcclendon, Justin Lamar
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2024
|Court Case
|202402261
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mcclendon, Justin Lamar (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2024 16:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Sweatt, M