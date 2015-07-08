Below are the Union County arrests for 04-07-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Choplin, Bryan Latray
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2024
|Court Case
|202402053
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Choplin, Bryan Latray (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 900-BLK Kennedy St, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2024 16:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Kessinger, H
|Name
|Castro Herrera, Victor Eduardo
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2024
|Court Case
|202402276
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Castro Herrera, Victor Eduardo (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at M L King Blvd/lancaster Ave, Charlotte, NC, on 4/7/2024 22:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Salazar, Edinson Anibal
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2024
|Court Case
|202402269
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
|Description
|Salazar, Edinson Anibal (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 4100-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2024 06:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Barajas, Mayra Alyn
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2024
|Court Case
|202402270
|Charge
|Aid & Abet Dwi (M),
|Description
|Barajas, Mayra Alyn (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Aid & Abet Dwi (M), at 700-BLK Skywatch Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2024 09:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Turner, Brannon Eugene
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2024
|Court Case
|202402264
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Firearm (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Turner, Brannon Eugene (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-firearm (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 2300-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/7/2024 09:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Parker, Jessica Victoria
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2024
|Court Case
|202402691
|Charge
|1) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 3) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Parker, Jessica Victoria (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 3) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 2800-BLK Ruben Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2024 11:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J