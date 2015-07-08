Description

Turner, Brannon Eugene (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-firearm (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 2300-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/7/2024 09:42.