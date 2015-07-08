Below are the Union County arrests for 04-08-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Coffey, Phillip Deshawn L
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Coffey, Phillip Deshawn L (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8100-BLK Kensington Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/8/2024 09:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Womack, R
|Name
|Austin, Johar Riyahd
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2024
|Court Case
|202402751
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Austin, Johar Riyahd (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 4100-BLK Rogers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2024 21:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Hochstetler, Richard Dean
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2024
|Court Case
|202402719
|Charge
|1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Hochstetler, Richard Dean (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 5900-BLK Lindenwood Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/8/2024 09:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C T
|Name
|Nino Gomez, Vanessa Alejandra
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2024
|Court Case
|202402296
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Nino Gomez, Vanessa Alejandra (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1000-BLK Circle Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2024 22:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Cureton, Leonard
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fta- Pdp. Fict Tag, No Registration, Dwlr Non-Impaired (M),
|Description
|Cureton, Leonard (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Fta- Pdp. Fict Tag, No Registration, Dwlr Non-impaired (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2024 10:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Spruill, F A
|Name
|Clifton, Jacob David
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Lighting Equipment Violation (M),
|Description
|Clifton, Jacob David (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Lighting Equipment Violation (M), at 5700-BLK E Hwy 74, Marshville, NC, on 4/8/2024 22:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H