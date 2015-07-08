Description

Austin, Johar Riyahd (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 4100-BLK Rogers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2024 21:41.