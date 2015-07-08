Below are the Union County arrests for 04-09-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Prater, Jason Christopher
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2024
|Court Case
|202401478
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 3) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 4) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 5) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), And 6) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F),
|Description
|Prater, Jason Christopher (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 3) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 4) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 5) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), and 6) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), at 100-BLK Ridge Run, Marshville, NC, on 4/9/2024 10:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Moore, Jeffrey Evans
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M),
|Description
|Moore, Jeffrey Evans (W /M/75) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at 1400-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/9/2024 10:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Kodack, S P
|Name
|Jackson, Latasha Ranae
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault Govt Official/Emply), M (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Latasha Ranae (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault Govt Official/emply), M (M), at 300-BLK Mayflower Rd, Wadesboro, NC, on 4/9/2024 11:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Tucker, S E
|Name
|Vicencio, Rafael Botello
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Vicencio, Rafael Botello (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2024 11:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|James, Stacy Alice
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|James, Stacy Alice (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, MA, on 4/9/2024 13:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Faulkner, Cortez Corneil
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Faulkner, Cortez Corneil (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 700-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/e Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2024 14:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T