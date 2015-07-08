Below are the Union County arrests for 04-11-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Short, Jeffrey Thomas
Arrest Date 04/11/2024
Court Case
Charge No Charges Have Been Added (),
Description Short, Jeffrey Thomas (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of No Charges Have Been Added (), at Alebemarle Corr, Badin, NC, on 4/11/2024 15:45.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Tinley-jackson, Rosaline Penny
Arrest Date 04-11-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Tinley-jackson, Rosaline Penny (B /F/19) Cited on Charge of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (202400354), at Potter Rd/pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, on 4/11/2024.
Arresting Officer Johnson, B G

Name Robinson, Doris Reese
Arrest Date 04/11/2024
Court Case
Charge Criminal Contempt (M),
Description Robinson, Doris Reese (B /F/75) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2024 16:30.
Arresting Officer Tucker, S E

Name Hill, Richard Perez
Arrest Date 04-11-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Hill, Richard Perez (B /M/63) Cited on Charge of Driving In Center Lane Wihen Prohibited, at Old Monroe Rd/stallings Rd, Stallings, on 4/11/2024.
Arresting Officer Johnson, B G

Name Goodwin, Timothy Edwin
Arrest Date 04/11/2024
Court Case 202402816
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M), 3) Follow Too Closely (M), And 4) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Goodwin, Timothy Edwin (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), 3) Follow Too Closely (M), and 4) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at Us 74/walkup Ave, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2024 01:01.
Arresting Officer Lindquist, H M

Name Robinson, Doris Reese
Arrest Date 04/11/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misuse Of 911 System) (M),
Description Robinson, Doris Reese (B /F/75) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misuse Of 911 System) (M), at 300-BLK Booker St, Wingate, NC, on 4/11/2024 16:37.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A