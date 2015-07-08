Below are the Union County arrests for 04-11-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Short, Jeffrey Thomas
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|No Charges Have Been Added (),
|Description
|Short, Jeffrey Thomas (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of No Charges Have Been Added (), at Alebemarle Corr, Badin, NC, on 4/11/2024 15:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Tinley-jackson, Rosaline Penny
|Arrest Date
|04-11-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Tinley-jackson, Rosaline Penny (B /F/19) Cited on Charge of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (202400354), at Potter Rd/pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, on 4/11/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Johnson, B G
|Name
|Robinson, Doris Reese
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Criminal Contempt (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Doris Reese (B /F/75) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2024 16:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Tucker, S E
|Name
|Hill, Richard Perez
|Arrest Date
|04-11-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hill, Richard Perez (B /M/63) Cited on Charge of Driving In Center Lane Wihen Prohibited, at Old Monroe Rd/stallings Rd, Stallings, on 4/11/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Johnson, B G
|Name
|Goodwin, Timothy Edwin
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2024
|Court Case
|202402816
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M), 3) Follow Too Closely (M), And 4) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Goodwin, Timothy Edwin (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), 3) Follow Too Closely (M), and 4) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at Us 74/walkup Ave, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2024 01:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Lindquist, H M
|Name
|Robinson, Doris Reese
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misuse Of 911 System) (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Doris Reese (B /F/75) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misuse Of 911 System) (M), at 300-BLK Booker St, Wingate, NC, on 4/11/2024 16:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A