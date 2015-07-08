Below are the Union County arrests for 04-12-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mobley, Thomas Isaiah
Arrest Date 04/12/2024
Court Case 202402892
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Mobley, Thomas Isaiah (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK Coventry Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/12/2024 17:50.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Robinson, Doris Reese
Arrest Date 04/12/2024
Court Case 202402859
Charge Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Robinson, Doris Reese (B /F/75) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2024 01:01.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Klich, Veronica
Arrest Date 04/12/2024
Court Case 202402378
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Klich, Veronica (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2024 18:38.
Arresting Officer Nance, K L

Name Morrison, Deshawn Marguet
Arrest Date 04/12/2024
Court Case 202402368
Charge Non-Support Of Children (M),
Description Morrison, Deshawn Marguet (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children (M), at 2000-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2024 01:23.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Lynn, Graham Lewis
Arrest Date 04/12/2024
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Lynn, Graham Lewis (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 400-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/12/2024 19:10.
Arresting Officer Maynard, J

Name Avila, Yudilenne
Arrest Date 04/12/2024
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Avila, Yudilenne (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1300-BLK Oakhurst Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/12/2024 02:00.
Arresting Officer Childs, C C