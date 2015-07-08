Below are the Union County arrests for 04-12-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mobley, Thomas Isaiah
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2024
|Court Case
|202402892
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Mobley, Thomas Isaiah (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK Coventry Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/12/2024 17:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Robinson, Doris Reese
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2024
|Court Case
|202402859
|Charge
|Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Robinson, Doris Reese (B /F/75) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2024 01:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Klich, Veronica
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2024
|Court Case
|202402378
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Klich, Veronica (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2024 18:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L
|Name
|Morrison, Deshawn Marguet
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2024
|Court Case
|202402368
|Charge
|Non-Support Of Children (M),
|Description
|Morrison, Deshawn Marguet (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children (M), at 2000-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2024 01:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Lynn, Graham Lewis
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Lynn, Graham Lewis (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 400-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/12/2024 19:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Maynard, J
|Name
|Avila, Yudilenne
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Avila, Yudilenne (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1300-BLK Oakhurst Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/12/2024 02:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Childs, C C