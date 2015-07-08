Below are the Union County arrests for 04-13-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jury, Jesse Thomas
Arrest Date 04/13/2024
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Jury, Jesse Thomas (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/13/2024 21:39.
Arresting Officer Helms, K M

Name Mack, Antoine Jason
Arrest Date 04/13/2024
Court Case 202402900
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Mack, Antoine Jason (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 5900-BLK W Hwy 74/faith Church Road Ext, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/13/2024 00:48.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Silva, Joshua Keith
Arrest Date 04/13/2024
Court Case 202402404
Charge 1) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Silva, Joshua Keith (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 4/13/2024 22:40.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Mbuthia, Alexandra Lydia
Arrest Date 04/13/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Mbuthia, Alexandra Lydia (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 4000-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/13/2024 00:56.
Arresting Officer Jacobs, L M

Name Williams, Perry
Arrest Date 04/13/2024
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Williams, Perry (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK 74 Hanover Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/13/2024 00:56.
Arresting Officer Xavier, G Z

Name Gonzales, Kevin Albert
Arrest Date 04/13/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Fta- Dwlr Not Impaired (M) And 2) Fta- Dwlr Not Impaired (M),
Description Gonzales, Kevin Albert (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fta- Dwlr Not Impaired (M) and 2) Fta- Dwlr Not Impaired (M), at 6500-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/13/2024 01:30.
Arresting Officer Helms, K M