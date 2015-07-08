Below are the Union County arrests for 04-13-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jury, Jesse Thomas
|Arrest Date
|04/13/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Jury, Jesse Thomas (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/13/2024 21:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, K M
|Name
|Mack, Antoine Jason
|Arrest Date
|04/13/2024
|Court Case
|202402900
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Mack, Antoine Jason (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 5900-BLK W Hwy 74/faith Church Road Ext, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/13/2024 00:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Silva, Joshua Keith
|Arrest Date
|04/13/2024
|Court Case
|202402404
|Charge
|1) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Silva, Joshua Keith (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 4/13/2024 22:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Mbuthia, Alexandra Lydia
|Arrest Date
|04/13/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Mbuthia, Alexandra Lydia (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 4000-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/13/2024 00:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M
|Name
|Williams, Perry
|Arrest Date
|04/13/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Williams, Perry (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK 74 Hanover Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/13/2024 00:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Xavier, G Z
|Name
|Gonzales, Kevin Albert
|Arrest Date
|04/13/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fta- Dwlr Not Impaired (M) And 2) Fta- Dwlr Not Impaired (M),
|Description
|Gonzales, Kevin Albert (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fta- Dwlr Not Impaired (M) and 2) Fta- Dwlr Not Impaired (M), at 6500-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/13/2024 01:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, K M