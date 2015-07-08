Below are the Union County arrests for 04-14-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Baker, Richard Brandon
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 2) Conceal Handgun Permit Violation (M), And 3) Conceal Handgun Permit Violation (M),
|Description
|Baker, Richard Brandon (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Conceal Handgun Permit Violation (M), and 3) Conceal Handgun Permit Violation (M), at 100-BLK S Stewart St, Wingate, NC, on 4/14/2024 10:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Tallent, E
|Name
|Baker, Richard Brandon
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 2) Conceal Handgun Permit Violation (M), And 3) Conceal Handgun Permit Violation (M),
|Description
|Baker, Richard Brandon (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Conceal Handgun Permit Violation (M), and 3) Conceal Handgun Permit Violation (M), at 100-BLK S Stewart St, Wingate, NC, on 4/14/2024 11:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Tallent, E
|Name
|Castrejon, Axel Castrejon
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), 3) No Liability Insurance (M), And 4) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M),
|Description
|Castrejon, Axel Castrejon (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), 3) No Liability Insurance (M), and 4) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at 100-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2024 12:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Gary, Q J
|Name
|Granados, Marc Ernesto
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2024
|Court Case
|202402410
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Granados, Marc Ernesto (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2024 13:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Clark, Anthony Leamont
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Criminal Summons (M),
|Description
|Clark, Anthony Leamont (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 5000-BLK Rolling Meadows Dr, Wingate, NC, on 4/14/2024 13:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|Saxon, Lisa Annette
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Saxon, Lisa Annette (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 4100-BLK Faith Church Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 4/14/2024 13:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T