Description

Castrejon, Axel Castrejon (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), 3) No Liability Insurance (M), and 4) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at 100-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2024 12:20.