Below are the Union County arrests for 04-15-2024.
|Name
|Cook, Garrett Edward
|Arrest Date
|04/15/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 4) Surrender Of Surety (F),
|Description
|Cook, Garrett Edward (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 4) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2024 09:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, B A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call Bite
|Arrest Date
|04-15-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at [Address], on 09:00, 4/13/2024. Reported: 08:18, 4/15/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, C M
|Name
|Huntley, Michael Terrell
|Arrest Date
|04/15/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Michael Terrell (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2024 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, J C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
|Arrest Date
|04-15-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 09:16, 4/15/2024 and 09:17, 4/15/2024. Reported: 09:17, 4/15/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Case, T N
|Name
|Bridges, Jamie Rockee
|Arrest Date
|04/15/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Second Degree Trespass) (M),
|Description
|Bridges, Jamie Rockee (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear Misd 1 (dwlr Not Impaired) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear Misd 1 (second Degree Trespass) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2024 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Lost Property
|Arrest Date
|04-15-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Lost Property (C), at [Address], on 08:45, 4/15/2024. Reported: 11:49, 4/15/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Prince, Y Y