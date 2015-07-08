Description

Bridges, Jamie Rockee (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear Misd 1 (dwlr Not Impaired) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear Misd 1 (second Degree Trespass) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2024 10:30.