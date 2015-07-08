Below are the Union County arrests for 04-16-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Taylor, Shimiya De Shanai
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2024
|Court Case
|202402464
|Charge
|Cruelty To Animals (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Shimiya De Shanai (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Cruelty To Animals (M), at 1800-BLK Rushing St, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2024 17:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Carella, Alyssa Marie
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2024
|Court Case
|202402474
|Charge
|1) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv Cs (M), And 4) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F),
|Description
|Carella, Alyssa Marie (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv Cs (M), and 4) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2024 10:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R
|Name
|Mcgirt, Kevin
|Arrest Date
|04-16-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mcgirt, Kevin (W /M/59) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 6000-BLK Walkers Run Dr, Monroe, NC, between 03:58, 4/16/2024 and 03:59, 4/16/2024. Reported: 03:59, 4/16/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R
|Name
|Simpson, Shyheim Raekown
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2024
|Court Case
|202402449
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Shyheim Raekown (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2024 05:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Kessinger, H
|Name
|Rizhkov, Viktor
|Arrest Date
|04-16-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rizhkov, Viktor (W /M/32) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 9000-BLK Foxcroft Dr, Monroe, NC, between 04:01, 4/16/2024 and 05:38, 4/16/2024. Reported: 05:38, 4/16/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R
|Name
|Harris, Kirkland Demond
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2024
|Court Case
|202402895
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Harris, Kirkland Demond (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2024 08:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B