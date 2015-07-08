Description

Carella, Alyssa Marie (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv Cs (M), and 4) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2024 10:20.