Below are the Union County arrests for 04-16-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Taylor, Shimiya De Shanai
Arrest Date 04/16/2024
Court Case 202402464
Charge Cruelty To Animals (M),
Description Taylor, Shimiya De Shanai (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Cruelty To Animals (M), at 1800-BLK Rushing St, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2024 17:58.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name Carella, Alyssa Marie
Arrest Date 04/16/2024
Court Case 202402474
Charge 1) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv Cs (M), And 4) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F),
Description Carella, Alyssa Marie (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv Cs (M), and 4) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2024 10:20.
Arresting Officer Martin, W R

Name Mcgirt, Kevin
Arrest Date 04-16-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Mcgirt, Kevin (W /M/59) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 6000-BLK Walkers Run Dr, Monroe, NC, between 03:58, 4/16/2024 and 03:59, 4/16/2024. Reported: 03:59, 4/16/2024.
Arresting Officer Haywood, C R

Name Simpson, Shyheim Raekown
Arrest Date 04/16/2024
Court Case 202402449
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Simpson, Shyheim Raekown (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2024 05:18.
Arresting Officer Kessinger, H

Name Rizhkov, Viktor
Arrest Date 04-16-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Rizhkov, Viktor (W /M/32) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 9000-BLK Foxcroft Dr, Monroe, NC, between 04:01, 4/16/2024 and 05:38, 4/16/2024. Reported: 05:38, 4/16/2024.
Arresting Officer Haywood, C R

Name Harris, Kirkland Demond
Arrest Date 04/16/2024
Court Case 202402895
Charge Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
Description Harris, Kirkland Demond (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2024 08:01.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B