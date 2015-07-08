Description

Pavliukov, Vladimir S (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 4700-BLK E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 4/17/2024 10:34.