Below are the Union County arrests for 04-17-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Pavliukov, Vladimir S
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Pavliukov, Vladimir S (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 4700-BLK E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 4/17/2024 10:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Peralta, Paula Florencia
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2024
|Court Case
|202402499
|Charge
|1) Misuse Of 911 System (M) And 2) False Report To Law Enforcement (M),
|Description
|Peralta, Paula Florencia (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Misuse Of 911 System (M) and 2) False Report To Law Enforcement (M), at 3000-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2024 22:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L
|Name
|Roberts, Timothy Joel
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev, Fict/Alt), M (M),
|Description
|Roberts, Timothy Joel (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev, Fict/alt), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2024 10:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Bond, Elizabeth Kaye
|Arrest Date
|04-17-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bond, Elizabeth Kaye (W /F/38) Cited on Charge of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (202400324), at Sr 1111/sims Rd, Waxhaw, on 4/17/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Bonney, W M
|Name
|Williams, Trayvin Deonce
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Williams, Trayvin Deonce (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 13900-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/17/2024 10:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Eaddy, Chasity
|Arrest Date
|04-17-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Eaddy, Chasity (W /F/38) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Sr 1111/nc 75, Waxhaw, on 4/17/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Reece, M G