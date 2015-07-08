Below are the Union County arrests for 04-17-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Pavliukov, Vladimir S
Arrest Date 04/17/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Pavliukov, Vladimir S (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 4700-BLK E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 4/17/2024 10:34.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Peralta, Paula Florencia
Arrest Date 04/17/2024
Court Case 202402499
Charge 1) Misuse Of 911 System (M) And 2) False Report To Law Enforcement (M),
Description Peralta, Paula Florencia (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Misuse Of 911 System (M) and 2) False Report To Law Enforcement (M), at 3000-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2024 22:16.
Arresting Officer Nance, K L

Name Roberts, Timothy Joel
Arrest Date 04/17/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev, Fict/Alt), M (M),
Description Roberts, Timothy Joel (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev, Fict/alt), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2024 10:37.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Bond, Elizabeth Kaye
Arrest Date 04-17-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Bond, Elizabeth Kaye (W /F/38) Cited on Charge of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (202400324), at Sr 1111/sims Rd, Waxhaw, on 4/17/2024.
Arresting Officer Bonney, W M

Name Williams, Trayvin Deonce
Arrest Date 04/17/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Williams, Trayvin Deonce (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 13900-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/17/2024 10:42.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Eaddy, Chasity
Arrest Date 04-17-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Eaddy, Chasity (W /F/38) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Sr 1111/nc 75, Waxhaw, on 4/17/2024.
Arresting Officer Reece, M G