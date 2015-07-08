Below are the Union County arrests for 04-18-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Driggers, Emily Dawn
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2024
|Court Case
|202402507
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Driggers, Emily Dawn (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 400-BLK Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2024 09:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Stanciu, J
|Name
|Aragon, Sharon Linet
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Aragon, Sharon Linet (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2024 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Merriman, A T
|Name
|Vasquez, Gabriel Roman
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev) (M),
|Description
|Vasquez, Gabriel Roman (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev) (M), at 500-BLK Ligustrum St, Charlotte, NC, on 4/18/2024 09:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Redfern, Brittany D`erica
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2024
|Court Case
|202402526
|Charge
|1) School Attendence Violation (M) And 2) School Attendence Violation (M),
|Description
|Redfern, Brittany D`erica (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) School Attendence Violation (M) and 2) School Attendence Violation (M), at 700-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2024 20:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Noel, Bernard Samuel
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Noel, Bernard Samuel (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2024 09:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A R
|Name
|Delatorre, Karla
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Delatorre, Karla (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3900-BLK Wm Griffin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2024 20:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J