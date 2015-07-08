Below are the Union County arrests for 04-19-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lindsey, Mia Jeanae
Arrest Date 04/19/2024
Court Case
Charge Felony Larceny (F),
Description Lindsey, Mia Jeanae (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Felony Larceny (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/19/2024 11:38.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Watkins, Iris Lee
Arrest Date 04/19/2024
Court Case
Charge Larceny After Break/ Enter (F),
Description Watkins, Iris Lee (B /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Larceny After Break/ Enter (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/19/2024 11:52.
Arresting Officer Mcgriff, M D

Name Yagan, Mohamad Ghassan
Arrest Date 04/19/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Yagan, Mohamad Ghassan (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), [Missing Address], on 4/19/2024 14:00.
Arresting Officer  

Name Lindsey, Mia Jeanae
Arrest Date 04/19/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Uttering Forged &Obtain Property (F),
Description Lindsey, Mia Jeanae (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(uttering Forged &obtain Property (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/19/2024 16:35.
Arresting Officer Hill, B A

Name Brazell, Griffin Michael
Arrest Date 04/19/2024
Court Case 202402543
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
Description Brazell, Griffin Michael (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at 1800-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/19/2024 17:53.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Knight, Timothy Randall
Arrest Date 04/19/2024
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Knight, Timothy Randall (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK 16/ W Price St, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/19/2024 18:03.
Arresting Officer Zessin, C M