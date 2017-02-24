Customers Capture Video of Charlotte Thieves

Customers at a Home Depot on Thursday captured video footage of thieves making off with merchandise that they had stolen from Home Depot.

The incident happened at a Home Depot in the Rivergate Shopping Center on South Tyron Street. At approximately 1:30 p.m., customers were in the checkout lines when they witnessed a group of people running from the store with carts full of stolen merchandise. After confirming with workers that a theft was taking place, one male customer ran from the building to try and stop the three suspects. Another customer got out her phone, and began recording the getaway vehicle.

The video clearly shows the three suspects as well as the getaway driver speeding from the parking lot in a silver Honda Civic. The video also captured the license plate number of the vehicle.

Because of the male customer’s interference, the thieves did not get away with all of the merchandise they were planning to steal. Items were strewn across the parking lot that they did not manage to put in the getaway car.

As of Friday, no suspects had been arrested in the case.