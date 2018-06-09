Cyclist Hospitalized After Rock Hill Hit and Run

A cyclist has been hospitalized following a hit and run that took place in Rock Hill this week.

According to reports, the vicitm was riding a bike near the intersection of Anderson Road and Mount Gallant Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night when they were struck by a vehicle. The rider was lifted into the air by the impact, and was found by passersby lying on the road covered in blood.

Passing officers were flagged down by bystanders, and the victim was then transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Pineville to be treated for serious injuries.

Police are saying that there were no witnesses to the incident. As a result, there is no description of the suspect’s vehicle. The bicycle, which was found at the scene along with various other debris from the crash, was found to have lights installed on the front and back.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.