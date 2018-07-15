Dad Charged With Beating Teenage Son With Electrical Wires

A man in York County has been charged after he allegedly beat his teenage son with electrical wires.

Police were alerted to the incident on Thursday after the teen was found walking along a road in York County near Clover with welts and other injuries to his arms. The teenager was found at around 10:00 p.m., and he told police that he had been walking for several hours after his dad had whipped him with the wires as a punishment.

The victim told police that he had been beaten six times with the wires and had then left home.

Officers confronted Brown at his home where he told them that he always uses that form of punishment on his children. He then showed the electrical wires to officers at the home.

Brown was arrested and charged with felony child neglect. He was taken to York County Jail on Friday where he was given a $2,000 bond.

Police also said that the S.C. Department of Social Services was called following the incident.