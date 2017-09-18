Dallas Man Arrested in Gaston County After Police Chase

A suspect from Dallas was arrested on Saturday after a high speed chase with police.

Gaston County police attempted to perform a traffic stop when the suspect was driving at around 15 mph over the speed limit. Instead of pulling over for the officer, the suspect began to go faster in an attempt to flee from the patrol car.

Police initiated a chase, clocking the suspect at speeds of around 102 mph as he drove along Dallas High Shoals Highway. When police were finally able to pull the suspect over, they discovered him in possession of heroin and crack pipes.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Travis Lee Avery. Avery was charged with felony fleeing or eluding arrest, reckless driving to endanger, and speeding. He was booked into Gaston County Jail where he was placed under a $50,000 bond.