Deadly Stabbing in East Charlotte

A woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened in east Charlotte on Thursday.

The victim of the stabbing was 37-year-old Milton Ricardo Graham.

Police received call just after 10:00 p.m. on Thursday by someone who said there had been a stabbing. When they got to the scene on Blendwood Drive in North Tyron, they found Graham, they victim of several stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at CMC shortly after the incident.

Police connected Graham’s girlfriend, Latisha Toloria Johnson, with the case. She was with Graham’s family when police found her, and after speaking with her at CMPD headquarters, detectives arrested her and charged her with Graham’s murder. She is being charged with second degree murder.

Johnson and Graham had been in a committed relationship. Police have not yet released any possible motives for the stabbing.

This homicide is the sixth homicide of the year in Charlotte, and the second homicide on Thursday alone. The murder of Graham happened just two miles away from, and just a few hours after, the murder of Massaquoi Kotay, Liberian convenience store owner.

Police are acknowledging that there has been an uncomfortable trend of violent crime in this division of Charlotte and are hoping that the this improves as 2017 continues. As it stands right now, the homicide rate, which was already higher in 2016 than previous years, is trending even higher in 2017 with 6 deaths in just twelve days.

Investigations for Graham’s death are ongoing and anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.