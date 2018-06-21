Death Investigation After Body Found in East Charlotte

Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in east Charlotte.

According to police reports, a jogger came across the body during his morning run on Thursday. The body was found near a dumpster at the intersection of The Plaza and Milton Road.

Police responded to the scene and set up crime scene tape. Early into investigations, the case was ruled as a homicide. Police are not sure whether the victim knew the suspect or if the incident was a random act.

Reports state that this is just one of several crimes that have happened in the area recently. A Pizza Hut just across the street from the scene of the crime was broken into.

Police assure community members that they will be increasing patrols in the area. They are now working hard to find the killer and arrest them.